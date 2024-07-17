All 35 Netflix shows, movies, and specials nominated for Emmys

On Wednesday morning, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences shared the full list of nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards. With 107 nominations spread across 35 TV shows, movies, and specials, Netflix was the real Emmys winner of the day. FX came in second place with 93 nominations, while HBO/Max rounded out the podium with 91.

Unsurprisingly, the sixth and final season of Netflix’s historical drama The Crown received the most fanfare, garnering 18 nominations. It was only topped by FX’s Shogun (25) and The Bear (23), Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (21), and True Detective: Night Country (19) on HBO. Meanwhile, Ripley made it into the top 12 with 13 nominations.

After losing to HBO’s 127 nominations last year, the Netflix brass is undoubtedly thrilled about leading the pack in 2024. The streamer has had a healthy slate of buzzy hits in recent months, from the controversial black comedy miniseries Baby Reindeer to the expensive sci-fi drama 3 Body Problem to an experimental talk show hosted by John Mulaney.

We aren’t always blown away by Netflix’s new releases, but it’s clear that the streamer hasn’t lost a step with the Television Academy.

Below, we’ve split up all the Netflix nominees by the number of nominations that they received. You’ve got until September 15 to watch them all if you want to be caught up before the Emmys broadcast starts airing at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET.

18 nominations : The Crown

: The Crown 13 nominations : Ripley

: Ripley 11 nominations : Baby Reindeer

: Baby Reindeer 6 nominations : 3 Body Problem

: 3 Body Problem 5 nominations : Beckham

: Beckham 4 nominations : All The Light We Cannot See, Love On The Spectrum U.S.

: All The Light We Cannot See, Love On The Spectrum U.S. 3 nominations : Black Mirror, The Gentlemen, The Greatest Night in Pop, Griselda, Squid Game: The Challenge, The Upshaws

: Black Mirror, The Gentlemen, The Greatest Night in Pop, Griselda, Squid Game: The Challenge, The Upshaws 2 nominations : Avatar: The Last Airbender, Blue Eye Samurai, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer, Girls5eva, Trevor Noah: Where Was I, Queer Eye

: Avatar: The Last Airbender, Blue Eye Samurai, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer, Girls5eva, Trevor Noah: Where Was I, Queer Eye 1 nomination: Big Mouth, The Brothers Sun, The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic, Escaping Twin Flames, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA, Life on Our Planet, Love is Blind, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool, My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney, Our Planet II, Scoop, Stamped from the Beginning, The Witcher, Unfrosted

That’s the full list of Netflix shows competing for Emmys at this year’s ceremony.