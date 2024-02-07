A Quiet Place: Day One trailer rewinds to the start of the invasion

If you ever wondered what led to the events of the 2018 sci-fi horror movie A Quiet Place, you are going to want to check out the prequel later this year. On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures shared the first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One, which goes back in time to the beginning of the alien invasion and shows us “why our world went quiet.”

You can watch the full trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One below:

The trailer opens with a quick recap of the original movie before rewinding to moments before the aliens arrived. We see a woman (Lupita N’yongo) walking down a crowded city street when streaks of fire suddenly begin shooting through the sky. People start to panic as these terrifying creatures begin picking them off and tearing the street apart.

We then see a handful of scenes from throughout the movie, showing that N’yongo’s characters will eventually team up with a man (Joseph Quinn) as they attempt to escape New York together. Near the end of the trailer, we are reintroduced to Djimon Hounsou, who will reprise his role as the Man on the Island from A Quiet Place Part II.

John Krasinski wrote and directed the first two movies, but Michael Sarnoski (Pig) will direct A Quiet Place: Day One. Krasinski is credited with coming up with the story and will serve as a producer on the prequel. The movie hits theaters on June 28, 2024.

In addition to this prequel, A Quiet Place Part III is also in development, but not much is known about the plot of the upcoming sequel at this time.