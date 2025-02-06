Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus
Galaxy S25 preorder deals: Save up to $1,250!
Home Entertainment Movies

A look at the new Apple TV+ action-adventure movie from the director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange

By
Published Feb 6th, 2025 4:12PM EST
The Gorge on Apple TV+
Image: Apple

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Apple TV+ hasn’t enjoyed as consistent a level of success with its film slate as it has with its original TV releases like Ted Lasso and Severance. Nevertheless, the streamer is still plugging away at attempting to satisfy movie lovers, and its next attempt comes in just a few days’ time with The Gorge — an action-packed, adrenaline-fueled thrill ride from Scott Derrickson, the director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

Landing on Feb. 14, The Gorge stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy as two elite operatives caught in a high-stakes mission. Their assignment is to guard opposite sides of a massive, mysterious gorge — until an unseen force lurking below forces them to work together. Add in Sigourney Weaver, and you’ve got a cast that practically guarantees tension, high drama, and powerhouse performances. Also, related but sort of unrelated: You can’t help but smile to watch Taylor-Joy playing chess in the trailer below, which will make you remember how good she was in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.

In The Gorge, the two leads are essentially guarding the mouth of hell. They reside for a year in two towers on either side of the fog-covered, foreboding gorge. There’s a wild mix of heart-stopping action and sexual tension, all set against a backdrop of stunning cinematography. And the chemistry between Teller and Taylor-Joy adds a wonderful extra layer to the film, with sharp dialogue and intense emotional stakes.

Also, take note, music fans — The Gorge features a gripping score by the Oscar-winning duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, whose haunting soundscapes have elevated films like The Social Network and Gone Girl. Their signature blend of eerie electronic tones and pulsating rhythms enhances the film’s ominous atmosphere and will definitely get your blood racing.

Long story short: If early buzz is anything to go by, The Gorge could be one of the most exciting action thrillers of the year. Definitely check it out this Valentine’s Day if you’re in the mood for a gripping and unpredictable film from Apple TV+. And when you’re done, check out our picks for some of the other excellent movies to watch on the streamer.

Don’t Miss: Apple TV+ officially has the hottest show on streaming right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News