A look at the new Apple TV+ action-adventure movie from the director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange

Apple TV+ hasn’t enjoyed as consistent a level of success with its film slate as it has with its original TV releases like Ted Lasso and Severance. Nevertheless, the streamer is still plugging away at attempting to satisfy movie lovers, and its next attempt comes in just a few days’ time with The Gorge — an action-packed, adrenaline-fueled thrill ride from Scott Derrickson, the director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

Landing on Feb. 14, The Gorge stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy as two elite operatives caught in a high-stakes mission. Their assignment is to guard opposite sides of a massive, mysterious gorge — until an unseen force lurking below forces them to work together. Add in Sigourney Weaver, and you’ve got a cast that practically guarantees tension, high drama, and powerhouse performances. Also, related but sort of unrelated: You can’t help but smile to watch Taylor-Joy playing chess in the trailer below, which will make you remember how good she was in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.

In The Gorge, the two leads are essentially guarding the mouth of hell. They reside for a year in two towers on either side of the fog-covered, foreboding gorge. There’s a wild mix of heart-stopping action and sexual tension, all set against a backdrop of stunning cinematography. And the chemistry between Teller and Taylor-Joy adds a wonderful extra layer to the film, with sharp dialogue and intense emotional stakes.

Also, take note, music fans — The Gorge features a gripping score by the Oscar-winning duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, whose haunting soundscapes have elevated films like The Social Network and Gone Girl. Their signature blend of eerie electronic tones and pulsating rhythms enhances the film’s ominous atmosphere and will definitely get your blood racing.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Long story short: If early buzz is anything to go by, The Gorge could be one of the most exciting action thrillers of the year. Definitely check it out this Valentine’s Day if you’re in the mood for a gripping and unpredictable film from Apple TV+. And when you’re done, check out our picks for some of the other excellent movies to watch on the streamer.