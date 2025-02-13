Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus
HOW TO: Delete personal info from the web in seconds
Home Entertainment TV Shows

A live-action Dungeons & Dragons series is in the works at Netflix

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Feb 13th, 2025 6:38PM EST
The cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
Image: Paramount Pictures

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

With Stranger Things coming to an end later this year, Netflix has apparently started searching for its next hit genre series. According to Deadline, Netflix is teaming up with Hasbro to develop a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series to fill that void.

Drew Crevello (WeCrashed) will reportedly serve as writer and showrunner, while Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) is producing. The working title is The Forgotten Realms, a popular campaign setting for the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop game, which has also been used in video games, comic books, and the 2023 film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The series was initially set for Paramount+, with Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber overseeing the project. Crevello eventually hopped on as showrunner, but despite a straight-to-series order, Paramount+ ended up dropping the show.

Hasbro Entertainment ended up picking up the pieces, coming up with an entirely new concept with Crevello in charge. Levy, who has frequently worked with Netflix, became interested in the project and helped bring it to Netflix through his production company, 21 Laps.

If The Forgotten Realms succeeds, Netflix could “launch a D&D universe,” Deadline reports.

Marvel’s recent struggles aside, any network or streamer would kill for an interconnected media universe one-tenth the size of the MCU. Success is anything but guaranteed, of course. Look at Prime Video’s Rings of Power, Universal’s Dark Universe, or Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. That said, Netflix has made far more unlikely adaptations work before.

Don’t Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched series in the world right now

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News