9 more excellent French Netflix series and movies to watch after Lupin

Omar Sy, the wildly charismatic star who plays Assane in Lupin, more or less singlehandedly turned the Netflix series about a gentleman thief into one of the streamer’s most compulsively bingeable French hits. His is a magnetic presence — boyish charm mixed with movie star good looks. His character is also a master of disguise, one who scampers across the City of Light with mystifying ease. And with the arrival of Lupin Part 3 at the end of last week, one flash of that rakish grin is all it takes for viewers to be reminded that yet another rip-roaring caper packed with thrills and delicious twists awaits.

What’s more: It’s only been available on Netflix for a few days, but the new batch of episodes has already sent Lupin rocketing up the US Top 10 ranking (the series is #2 on Netflix right now). And the good news for fans is that the show’s winning formula seems to remain intact, because Lupin Part 3 is also currently sitting on a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lupin does so much right, but one of the best things about the series is just how much of a breezy binge it is. Part 3 includes only seven episodes, so fans will no doubt tear through them in short order. And after they do? Well, while awaiting the official word from Netflix regarding Lupin Part 4, you can always spend your time diving into a few other excellent French Netflix series and movies after you’ve finished the latest chapter in Assane’s super-addictive story.

Here are some of Netflix’s biggest and best French releases, in no particular order: