6 Spider-Man movies are coming to Disney Plus this spring

Published Apr 20th, 2023 1:20PM EDT
Spider-Man: Homecoming is coming to Disney Plus.
Disney has managed to assemble most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies on Disney Plus, but the Spider-Man movies have eluded the streamer in the US. After all, Sony Pictures owns the film rights to the character. But after years of waiting, Disney appears to have finally worked out a deal with Sony, as five of Sony’s Spider-Man movies are coming to Disney Plus this spring. Plus, as an added bonus, Venom will join the library as well.

Spider-Man swings onto Disney Plus

It’s been a long time coming, but the wait is nearly over. Here are the release dates for Sony’s Spider-Man movies on Disney Plus, in case you want to add them to your calendar:

  • Spider-Man (2002) – Available April 21, 2023
  • Spider-Man 2 (2004) – Available April 21, 2023
  • Spider-Man 3 (2007) – Available April 21, 2023
  • The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) – Available April 21, 2023
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) – Available May 12, 2023
  • Venom (2018) – Available May 12, 2023

You probably noticed that a few titles are missing from this list. You’ll have to look elsewhere if you want to watch The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and, tragically, Morbius.

That said, Disney notes that “additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year.” It sounds like the floodgates have opened, so perhaps the rest of the Spider-Man film catalog isn’t far behind.

This announcement comes just days after Sony Pictures shared the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which directly references the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony won’t be giving up the rights to Spider-Man any time soon, but it’s also clear that Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the MCU are inextricably intertwined.

Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

