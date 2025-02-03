6 Netflix shows returning with new seasons this week

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare even a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning shows.

While it’s certainly just a coincidence, we’ve seen tons of Netflix shows return with new seasons following the price hike last month. That run continues this week as the streamer launches new seasons of Sweet Magnolias, Pokémon Horizons, and more.

Returning Netflix shows (2/2 – 2/8)

In the second season of the Argentine dramedy series Envious, “Vicky (Griselda Siciliani) finds herself torn between two possible paths: marrying and building a family project with Dani (Martín Garabal), or allowing herself to explore a relationship with Matías (Esteban Lamothe).”

In the fifth and final season of the Brazilian crime drama Sintonia, Nando (Christian Malheiros), Rita (Bruna Mascarenhas), and Doni (Jottapê) are forced to make decisions that will determine the fate of their friendships as well as their lives.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Golden Kamuy is a Japanese manga about a veteran of the Russo-Japanese War searching for the fortune of the Ainu people. A live-action movie based on the manga was released on Netflix last year, and in February, the story continues in a new live-action series.

As my colleague Andy Meek wrote in our preview for Sweet Magnolias, the fourth season of the popular romance show “catches up with the women during the three-month holiday season from Halloween to Christmas, with the show also exploring more of the conflicts that got introduced in the finale of Sweet Magnolias season 3.”

Liko, Roy, and Dot return for more catching, training, and battling as Pokémon Horizons kicks off a new season on Netflix. In the first part of the new season, our heroes attend Orange Academy in the Paldea region to learn about the Terastal phenomenon.

Nearly three years after its explosive debut on Netflix, Wrong Side of the Tracks (aka Entrevías) is back for its fourth and final season. The Spanish drama series follows “a war veteran angry at the drug dealers and troublemakers infiltrating his neighborhood.”