This is the only major Netflix new release coming next week

Netflix earlier this week made a big splash at its annual showcase, walking through its jam-packed 2025 lineup of new TV releases, and there’s certainly a lot to look forward to — from new seasons of Squid Game and Ginny & Georgia to more of A Man on the Inside, Cobra Kai, Black Mirror, Stranger Things, and The Diplomat.

I say all that, because while this year is pretty stacked with new Netflix content, it’ll ironically be slim pickings over the next seven days when it comes to new TV shows to enjoy from the streaming giant. In fact, there’s arguably just one major new Netflix release over the coming week that’ll attract a critical mass of viewership: Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias, a heartwarming drama about lifelong friends in a small Southern town who navigate love, career, and family while supporting each other through life’s ups and downs.

The new season, which arrives on Feb. 6, will bring storms both literal and emotional to the town of Serenity, which will no doubt result in Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue getting closer than ever. As for what else viewers can expect from this fan-favorite Netflix comfort show, the new season catches up with the women during the three-month holiday season from Halloween to Christmas, with the show also exploring more of the conflicts that got introduced in the finale of Sweet Magnolias Season 3.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend and Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox in “Sweet Magnolias.” Image source: Netflix

“The beating heart of this show is the deep relationship between these three amazing women and how they sustain and celebrate each other,” showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson said in a Netflix promotional interview. “We’re always eager to share the moments that make life special with them and through them. But perhaps what excites me most about being able to bring Season 4 to life is that I get to collaborate again with our marvelous writers, cast, and crew. I get to live in Serenity again, to soak up the strength and happiness of a town where people truly want the best for each other and are willing to put in the work necessary to make that happen.”

As a reminder of how Sweet Magnolias Season 3 wrapped up, Dana Sue and her estranged husband, Ronnie, renewed their marriage vows, while Helen seemed to be on track to reunite with Erik. And then there’s Maddie, who seemed to be content in her relationship with Cal and ready for a new step in her career.

The show, based on Sherryl Woods’ book series, has built a devoted fan base since its debut on Netflix back in 2020. Overall, Sweet Magnolias is a feel-good drama about lifelong friends that blends romance, personal struggles, and small-town charm, making it a comforting watch for fans of feel-good storytelling, strong female friendships, and emotional depth.