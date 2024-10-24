6 movies worth watching before they leave Netflix in November

As we enter the second-to-last month of 2024 and the temperature starts to drop, you might be looking to build up your Netflix queue for some cozy nights watching movies on the couch. Why not start with the trove of killer flicks the streaming service is about to lose?

As always, Netflix’s licenses for a bunch of movies are expiring in November, which means this will be your last chance to watch them. Thankfully, it is not a very long list next month, but there are some gems here that belong on your watch list, like First Man and Frances Ha.

Best Netflix movies leaving in Nov. 2024

Tom Hanks is the star of A Man Called Otto, a remake of the 2015 Swedish film A Man Called Ove, based on the book of the same name. Hanks plays the titular Otto, a 63-year-old widower living in Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania, who has lost his will to live. He tries to commit suicide but is repeatedly interrupted by people who need his help.

I’ve written about Edge of Tomorrow more than once already, but now your time is running out to watch it on Netflix. The movie stars Tom Cruise as a soldier stuck in a time loop fighting in a war against an invading alien race that has conquered most of Europe.

Damien Chazelle’s biographical drama First Man, which stars Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, followed the years leading up to the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon in 1969. It was nominated for four Academy Awards and won for Best Visual Effects.

October might be ending, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop watching horror movies. If you are looking for a more recent hit, you could do worse than Evil Dead Rise, which is the fifth entry in the franchise and also a reboot of sorts.

If you’re curious about Greta Gerwig’s career before Barbie, you might want to start with Frances Ha, a black-and-white slice-of-life dramedy she wrote with Noah Baumbach, who also directed the movie. Gerwig plays Frances Halladay, a 27-year-old dancer struggling to find her way as she navigates young adulthood in New York City.

Nearly 20 years later, Keanu Reeves dusted off the sunglasses and returned as Neo for the fourth Matrix movie, directed by Lana Wachowski. The reaction to the sequel was decidedly mixed, but it’s a fascinating meta-textual examination of storytelling and sequels.