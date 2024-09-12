Tom Cruise’s most underrated action movie is shooting up the Netflix charts

If you check on Netflix’s top 10 movies chart today, you’ll see that a ten-year-old action movie is currently outperforming almost everything else on the streamer. Edge of Tomorrow was actually one of the movies I was most excited to watch on Netflix in September, and based on the film’s popularity, it looks like I wasn’t the only one.

Edge of Tomorrow is a 2014 sci-fi action film inspired by the Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill. Directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity) and written by Christopher McQuarrie (Top Gun: Maverick), the movie stars Tom Cruise as William Cage, a soldier fighting in a war against an invading alien race that has conquered most of Europe.

Sent on a suicide mission after attempting to dodge his military service, Cage wakes up in the aftermath of an explosion that should have killed him, only to discover that he is living the same day over again. He repeats the hopeless mission over and over, gaining knowledge and combat with each loop, until he eventually teams up with the famed Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) during one of the loops. The two begin hatching a plan to save Earth.

There are a ton of great, rewatchable Tom Cruise action movies, but Edge of Tomorrow is at the top of the list for me. It’s smart, fun, and thrilling, and Cruise and Blunt ground what easily could have been an over-the-top and overly complicated story.

My biggest problem with Edge of Tomorrow is that it never got a sequel. The good news is that the team behind the movie still hasn’t given up on the prospect.

Here’s what Liman told Variety when asked if Edge of Tomorrow 2 was dead this July: “No, we keep talking about it. We love that world. Tom and I just actually rewatched it about two months ago, because I hadn’t seen it in 10 years. I was like, ‘Wow, that is a really good movie.’”

At the time of writing, the only movie above it on the Netflix charts is Rebel Ridge, a crime action thriller that my colleague Andy Meek described as one of the streamer’s best movies in years. If you’re looking for action, these two would make a great double feature.