5 post-apocalyptic shows to stream after you finish Fallout

Prime Video’s live-action series based on the Fallout game franchise has turned into a streaming sensation since its debut on April 11. It’s more than just a solid video game adaptation, though — it’s also one of the better post-apocalyptic TV shows in recent years. The good news is that there are plenty more post-apocalyptic series to stream while you wait for Fallout season 2, and we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites below.

The 100

Where to watch: Netflix

By far the longest series here (perfect for a lengthy binge-watch), The 100 is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama that aired on The CW from 2014 to 2020. Based on the young adult book series of the same name, The 100 follows the survivors of a nuclear apocalypse who return to Earth from their space habitat nearly a century later. But before everyone returns, they send a group of one hundred juvenile delinquents to ensure the planet is still habitable.

Into the Night

Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix’s first Belgian original series is an apocalyptic thriller with rave reviews. In the first season of Into the Night, you’ll meet a group of people whose plane is hijacked as the world is coming to an end. For some reason, everyone is dying in the daylight, so they have to head west as fast as they can and find somewhere to hide before the sunlight reaches them.

The Last of Us

Where to watch: Max

If you’re on the hunt for another well-made video game adaptation, The Last of Us is one of the best of the bunch. Unlike Fallout, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann’s is a direct adaptation of the game it’s based on, but with some big tweaks along the way. That said, it’s still about a hardened survivor named Joel taking a young girl named Ellie across the country to find out if she might be the cure to the fungal infection that tore the planet apart.

Silo

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Although she capitalizes on every second of her relatively limited screen time in Dune: Part Two, you can watch Rebecca Ferguson takes the reins in Silo. This Apple TV+ original series is based on the book series of the same name about a dystopian future in which a community of 10,000 people lives in a silo buried deep underground. A second season is officially on the way, so this is the perfect time to catch up before the story continues.

Station Eleven

Where to watch: Max

It’s hard to imagine having the stomach to watch a show about a virus killing off a majority of the global population in 2021, but those who did were treated to one of the most impactful, poignant, and impressive series of the year. Station Eleven, based on a 2014 novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, jumps back and forth between the end of the world and the aftermath, showcasing humanity’s perseverance while highlighting its delicacy.