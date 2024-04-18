Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Netflix Dramas Apple TV+ Feel Good Shows Netflix Top 10 Good Netflix Series Spy Shows New on Disney+ New on Max New on Netfilx Best New Shows To Stream
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Fallout is officially coming back for season 2 on Prime Video

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Apr 18th, 2024 7:29PM EDT
Walton Goggins in Fallout.
Image: Prime Video

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

After premiering to rave reviews (and our favorable review) last week, Fallout has officially been picked up for a second season. The Prime Video series, based on the long-running video game franchise of the same name, has been called the best video game adaptation to date by some fans and critics. It’s no surprise that Amazon wants to return to the vault.

This renewal is exciting for fans of the series, but it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Hours before the first season debuted, Variety reported that Amazon had been awarded $25 million in California tax credits for a second season of Fallout, spoiling the surprise.

In a press release on Thursday, Amazon said that Fallout ranked among the service’s top three most-watched titles ever over its first four days on Prime Video. In fact, it was the most-watched Prime Video original series globally since Rings of Power.

“Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva and Graham, to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show,” said executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. “We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again.”

We don’t know much about the second season yet, but there’s a very clear hint at the end of the first season pointing to where the main characters will travel next. If you haven’t made it that far, be warned that spoilers for Fallout season 1 will follow.

In the closing moments of season 1, we see Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) standing at the edge of a city that looks suspiciously like a bombed-out Las Vegas. As the credits roll, we see a sign that reads: “Welcome To Fabulous New Vegas.” In case there was any doubt, we will be exploring the setting of the beloved game Fallout: New Vegas in season 2.

Don’t Miss: Fallout review: An apocalyptic thriller that never quite explodes

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News