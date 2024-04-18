After premiering to rave reviews (and our favorable review) last week, Fallout has officially been picked up for a second season. The Prime Video series, based on the long-running video game franchise of the same name, has been called the best video game adaptation to date by some fans and critics. It’s no surprise that Amazon wants to return to the vault.

This renewal is exciting for fans of the series, but it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Hours before the first season debuted, Variety reported that Amazon had been awarded $25 million in California tax credits for a second season of Fallout, spoiling the surprise.

Wouldn't want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we?



See you back in the Wasteland for SEASON 2. pic.twitter.com/ULs6DEPHDW — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) April 18, 2024

In a press release on Thursday, Amazon said that Fallout ranked among the service’s top three most-watched titles ever over its first four days on Prime Video. In fact, it was the most-watched Prime Video original series globally since Rings of Power.

“Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva and Graham, to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show,” said executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. “We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again.”

We don’t know much about the second season yet, but there’s a very clear hint at the end of the first season pointing to where the main characters will travel next. If you haven’t made it that far, be warned that spoilers for Fallout season 1 will follow.

In the closing moments of season 1, we see Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) standing at the edge of a city that looks suspiciously like a bombed-out Las Vegas. As the credits roll, we see a sign that reads: “Welcome To Fabulous New Vegas.” In case there was any doubt, we will be exploring the setting of the beloved game Fallout: New Vegas in season 2.