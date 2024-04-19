The Office reboot might have found its first two stars

Rumors of a reboot of NBC’s The Office have been floating around for years, but according to a new report, the project took a major step forward this week by casting its first two stars. Deadline reports that Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) will be members of the new ensemble for the upcoming series.

Back in January, Deadline first reported that Greg Daniels, who developed the US version of The Office for NBC, had set up a writers’ room to explore fresh ideas for a new series set in the same universe. The report also noted that the series would likely be set in a new office with a new cast of characters rather than returning to Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

Based on the fact that Universal Television has apparently moved on to casting for the project, it sounds like the writers landed on an idea worth pursuing.

As for the parts that Gleeson and Impacciatore will play in the follow-up to The Office, Deadline says that the studio is keeping those details under wraps. In fact, Universal Television wouldn’t confirm anything other than the fact that the show is still in development.

Gleeson has had quite a run over the last decade-plus, starring in huge franchises such as the Harry Potter series and the Star Wars sequel trilogy. He also starred in About Time, Ex Machina, The Revenant, and alongside The Office star Steve Carell in FX’s The Patient.

Meanwhile, Impacciatore has starred in her fair share of Italian films but reached a much wider audience in 2022 as the hotel manager Valentina in The White Lotus season 2.

Notably, Domhnall Gleeson is an Irish actor, while Sabrina Impacciatore is from Italy. Is there a chance we’re heading overseas in the new series, or will this ensemble just be more culturally diverse than the Scranton, Pennsylvania residents in the original series?