5 new video games to play with your family over the holidays

Instead of ignoring your family and staring at your phone for the next month or so, why not pick up a few fun party games and give everyone a good reason to spend time together? Couch co-op video games aren’t quite as prevalent as they were when I was a kid, but 2024 has actually been a pretty great year for games you can play with others on the same screen.

Below, we’ve rounded up just a few of our favorite new cooperative and competitive party video games that came out this year. Some of these require more dexterity and gaming aptitude than others, but there should be something for everyone here.

Best multiplayer video games of 2024

1. Goat Simulator: Remastered

Where to play: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

If you’d prefer to wreak havoc and cause trouble with a few friends instead of competing against them, Goat Simulator: Remastered should be on your radar. You and up to three of your friends can become goats and then proceed to “headbutt, backflip and ragdoll your way around each level to earn points, and come up with creative ways to ruin an NPC’s day.”

2. The Jackbox Survey Scramble

Where to play: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

I’ve been thinking about The Jackbox Survey Scramble ever since I reviewed it earlier this year. Jackbox Games rarely misses, but this might be its most addictive title yet. Just guess the most and least popular answers to survey questions in order to seek victory over your foes in a series of quick and entertaining games. Unlike the Jackbox Party Packs, you don’t have to be creative (or raunchy) to play this game, so it’s perfect for everyone.

3. Just Dance 2025 Edition

Where to play: Switch

If your family and friends are looking for an excuse to get off the couch and work off the mashed potatoes and pecan pie, Just Dance 2025 Edition is worth a look. Exercise while having fun and grooving to 40 new songs, including “yes, and?” by Ariana Grande, “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga, “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, and “LUNCH” by Billie Eilish.

4. Super Mario Party Jamboree

Where to play: Switch

The ultimate party game franchise returned in 2024 with one of Nintendo’s best entries in years. Super Mario Party Jamboree features over 110 minigames, 22 playable characters, and seven boards as you compete to collect the most stars before the game ends. There are also several new online and offline modes, like Rhythm Kitchen, where four players “slice, skewer, scoop, and more to the beat in motion-controlled, rhythm-based cooking minigames.”

5. Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Where to play: Switch

In Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, your job is to roll your monkey to the goal without falling off a ledge. As much fun as this is alone, you can also gather up to three friends to play through 200 all-new stages in the adventure mode. Along the way, you can collect over 300 cosmetic items in order to customize your characters and monkey balls.