5 hot new movies on HBO Max that won’t hit Netflix anytime soon

When most people think of HBO Max, critically acclaimed hit TV series like Game of Thrones, Barry, and The Flight Attendant are probably the first things that come to mind.

Baked right into the network’s name (Home Box Office), though, is a reminder that the service has a strong library of feature films to check out, as well. Those titles also arguably stand in contrast to the comparatively weaker lineup of films over on Netflix, which has had more success with TV series than on the original film front. And which of course is no longer the powerhouse distributor of third-party content that it once was (although there’s still plenty there to watch).

5 HBO Max movies to watch

The five movies we’ll highlight below are part of an expansive and constantly-growing library of film content available to watch on HBO Max. It’s a slate of titles that serves as a nice complement to the huge collection of buzzy TV series available to enjoy, including everything from next month’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon to my personal favorite — the Italian-language mafia drama Gomorrah.

Furthermore, you can sign up for HBO Max right here, starting at $9.99 for the ad-supported plan.

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The Harry Potter spinoff movies haven’t exactly electrified the moviegoing public to the same degree as the franchise’s earlier installments about the boy wizard and his young friends at the Hogwarts school of witchcraft and wizardry. But Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts movies are nevertheless a worthwhile complement to the Potter films, as both an expansion of that universe and a prequel series that fills in some gaps.

HBO Max subscribers can stream this film wherein Professor Albus Dumbledore (played by Jude Law) enlists “Magizoologist” Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a team of wizards and witches on a mission to stop the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

READ MORE: Everything new coming to HBO Max in August 2022

When director Edwar Wright is behind the camera, the results typically include audience buzz, rave reviews, and a killer soundtrack. Last Night in Soho doesn’t disappoint on any of those fronts, and Wright’s twist on the horror genre is likewise available to stream on HBO Max. Set in Swinging London, the cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and Thomasin McKenzie.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie + 2 more on HBO Max

To round out our list, we’ll point to three more HBO Max movies that include an Oscar Isaac-led drama, as well as two comedies. One of which is an animated musical based on a popular TV series.

When I need a dose of comedy, Bob’s Burgers is often my go-to. Bob’s deadpan baritone, Gene’s wackiness, Linda Belcher’s perpetual optimism, and of course Tina’s endearing weirdness — it never gets old.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated musical comedy based on the Fox TV series and includes voicework from Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and more.

Is the third time the charm? This story has now been the subject of three feature films (in 1950, the Steve Martin-led one in 1991, and now here again, in 2022).

From HBO Max: “Billy (Andy Garcia) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) are surprised when their eldest daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) announces a new fiancé, Adan (Diego Boneta), and plans for a quick wedding. The news keeps Billy and Ingrid from announcing that they’re planning to divorce … but they hold off for the benefit of the family.

“Billy’s initial opposition to the wedding cools, so long as his opinions carry the most weight. Soon, Adan’s headstrong father (Pedro Damián) arrives with his own traditions and family pride in tow. With the fathers vying to control the festivities, it becomes a game of one-upmanship.”

This crime drama stars Oscar Isaac as a gambler and former soldier named William Tell. He attempts to steer Cirk, played by Tye Sheridan, away from retribution against a mutual enemy. Tell is also a gambler, haunted by the past.