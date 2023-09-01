5 biggest game releases of September 2023

Fall 2023 is primed to be one of the busiest seasons for game releases in years. Nearly every major franchise you can think of has a new entry coming in the next four months, from shooters and platformers to RPGs and racing games. It all begins with Starfield, which is now available in early access and officially launches on September 6. For many of you, that will likely occupy the rest of your gaming time this month, but there are other big September game releases.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

New game releases of September 2023

Starfield

Release date : September 6

: September 6 Systems: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Starfield is Bethesda’s latest open-world (or open-universe) action RPG and the studio’s first new IP in over a decade. There are more than 1,000 planets to explore, countless adventures to embark upon, full systems for ship-building and outpost-constructing, skills and weapons to acquire, and so much more. If you want to read more about my thoughts on Starfield, be sure to check out my review on the first ten hours of the game.

NBA 2K24

Release date : September 8

: September 8 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

NBA 2K24 is the latest entry in the long-running basketball game series, and this one is all about Kobe. NBA 2K24 features Mamba Moments, allowing players to recreate some of Kobe Bryant’s most incredible performances, from setting the three-point record in 2003 to scoring 65 points against the Trail Blazers in 2007. MyPLAYER, MyCAREER, and MyTEAM all return alongside improvements to gameplay and visuals in this year’s NBA 2K.

The Crew Motorfest

Release date : September 14

: September 14 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

After turning the entire contiguous United States into a game world in The Crew and The Crew 2, Ubisoft Ivory Tower is narrowing its scope for The Crew Motorfest, which takes place on the island of O’ahu in Hawaii. You will participate in a festival for car enthusiasts while collecting new cars and racing in cities, forests, and mountains. There are also Playlists, which the team describes as “short thematic campaigns offering unique and exciting car culture experiences.”

You can read more about the game in our The Crew Motorfest launch guide.

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 key art. Image source: NetherRealm Studios

Release date : September 6

: September 6 Systems: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Over 20 years after the fighting game series debuted, Mortal Kombat is getting its second reboot of the 21st century. Mortal Kombat 1 will have a story mode in which Liu Kang creates a new universe, but a dangerous threat from the past forces him to assemble a roster of fighters to face it head-on. In addition to the main roster of over 20 fighters, there will also be several Kameo Fighters that can tag in to assist players during fights.

Payday 3

Release date : September 6

: September 6 Systems: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Payday 2 has been one of the most popular co-op shooters for years, and now, a decade after its launch, developer Starbreeze Studios is finally releasing a sequel. Payday 3 sees the Payday Gang head to New York City to continue their life of crime in a fresh series of heists. As you steal cash and jewels, you will gain access to new weapons, skills, and cosmetics.

Those are the highlights, but here are some other notable game releases in September:

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis | iOS, Android | September 7

| iOS, Android | September 7 Fae Farm | Switch, PC | September 8

| Switch, PC | September 8 Eternights | PS5, PS4, PC | September 12

| PS5, PS4, PC | September 12 Nour: Play With Your Food | PS5, PS4, PC, Mac | September 12

| PS5, PS4, PC, Mac | September 12 Super Bomberman R 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | September 12

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | September 12 Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: The Hidden Treasure Of Area Zero – The Teal Mask | Switch | September 13

| Switch | September 13 Monster Hunter Now | iOS, Android | September 14

| iOS, Android | September 14 Lies of P | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac | September 19

| PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac | September 19 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | September 26

| PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC | September 26 EA Sports FC 24 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC | September 29

We will be back next month with all of the biggest game releases for October 2023, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.