3 returning Netflix original shows everyone will be buzzing about this week

No other streaming service produces as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare that a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We write about the new releases on Netflix every week, but we also want to make sure you don’t miss any returning series.

This week, real-life father-son duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe return as fictional father and son in the second season of Netflix’s sitcom Unstable. We are also getting five more episodes of the revived cold case documentary series Unsolved Mysteries and a new season of the coming-of-age rom-com anime From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke.

Netflix shows returning this week

In case you weren’t aware, Netflix rebooted the true crime docuseries Unsolved Mysteries back in 2020. The series recounts stories of disappearances, violent crimes, and paranormal encounters. There’s never been a lack of true crime shows and movies on the streaming service, but if you just can’t get enough of them, here’s the latest addition.

From Me to You is a slice-of-life anime about a 15-year-old high school freshman who has been nicknamed Sadako by her classmates due to her resemblance to the character from The Ring. She struggles to make friends as a result, but one day, a popular boy named Kazehaya strikes up a conversation with her, and her life changes. By season 3, the two have become a couple, but Sadako has to figure out how to be in a relationship.

In the first season of Unstable, eccentric biotech CEO Ellis Dragon began trying to reconnect with his estranged son Jackson, who moved from NYC to LA to help him out of an emotional hole. Now, Ellis is planning to find out if his son has what it takes to be the heir to the Dragon empire, but a newcomer is going to throw a wrench in those plans.