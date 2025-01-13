3 Netflix shows returning with new seasons this week

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare even a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning shows.

After flooding the streaming service with new seasons of old favorites last week, Netflix is taking its foot off the gas. This week is bookended by two returning reality shows: the high-stakes Korean dating series Single’s Inferno and the “real-life soap opera” Young, Famous & African. We’re also getting a new season of the To All the Boys spinoff XO, Kitty, which brings back Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky, the boyfriend of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor).

Returning Netflix shows (1/12 – 1/18)

If American dating shows are not exciting enough for you, it might be time to check out Single’s Inferno. This Korean reality TV series strands a group of singles on a deserted island who have to try to find a match while managing the limited resources they’ve been given to survive. Along the way, twists and turns involving the rules force them to stay on their toes.

The spinoff series of Netflix’s To All the Boys movies returns this week. In XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) returns to high school for another semester at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). This season will also see Noah Centineo return as Peter Kavinsky, the boyfriend of Kitty’s sister, Lara Jean.

“This glitzy reality series aka a real-life soap opera follows a group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities,” reads Netflix’s synopsis. “Hailing from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa, this aspirational who’s who of music, media, fashion and Insta stars comes together in Joburg. All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright.”