3 Netflix original shows returning with new seasons this week

No other streaming service produces as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare that a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We write about the new releases on Netflix every week, but we also want to make sure you don’t miss any returning series.

This week, the final season of the Spanish-language teen drama Elite arrives, bringing an end to one of the longest-running foreign language shows on Netflix. We’ll also get a new season of the spy drama Kleo and the penultimate season of The Dragon Prince.

Netflix shows returning this week

As my coworker Andy Meek noted last week, this has been a great year for fans of spy dramas. The latest is the new season of Kleo, which follows East German spy Kleo Straub as she tries to figure out how she ended up in jail after killing a man in a nightclub. Stephen King went as far as to call it “a breath of fresh air,” if you need more convincing.

A decade after serving as head writer on all three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aaron Ehasz teamed up with Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception co-director Justin Richmond to create a new animated series for Netflix called The Dragon Prince. The fantasy TV series is set in Xadia, where dragons, elves, and humans once peacefully coexisted before humans started practicing dark magic. The penultimate season premieres this week.

Finally, Spanish teen drama Elite is coming to an end this week with its eighth and final season. The series follows three working-class students who win scholarships to Las Encinas, a fictional private school in Madrid, Spain. The show explores a number of contentious subjects, including classism, drug use, and crime. If you’ve been looking for lengthy, trashy shows to binge watch, you could do a lot worse than all eight seasons of Elite on Netflix.