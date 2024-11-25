3 Netflix original shows with new seasons streaming this week

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare even a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning shows.

Foodies have plenty to look forward to on Netflix this week, as both Chef’s Table and Is It Cake? are back with new seasons. Volume 7 of Chef’s Table arrives just a few weeks after the Noodles spinoff hit the streaming service, while Is It Cake? Holiday brings back nine All-Star Bakers from previous seasons with a festive twist and new celebrity guest judges.

Returning Netflix shows (11/24 – 11/30)

Netflix’s deluge of cute shows for preschoolers continues with the latest chapter of The Creature Cases. The series follows Covert League of Animal Detective Experts (C.L.A.D.E.) agents Sam Snow (a snow leopard) and Kit Casey (a kit fox) as they solve mysteries.

The seventh volume of Netflix’s long-running culinary docuseries will focus on five new chefs: Nok Suntaranon in Philadelphia, Kwame Onwuachi in New York City, Ángel León in Spain, and Norma Listman and Saqib Keval in Mexico City.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Everyone’s favorite (?) Netflix game show is back, as nine bakers from previous seasons return to try and fool the judges with their deceptive cakes. The list of celebrity guest judges for these four episodes includes Rachel Bloom, Wayne Brady, Sebastian Maniscalco, Hannah Berner, Tiffany Haddish, Devon Walker, James Austin Johnson, Chris Witaske, Sasheer Zamata, Terry Crews, Punkie Johnson, and Randall Park.