3 Netflix original series returning this week with new seasons

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare even a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original series returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning series.

This week sees the return of Love on the Spectrum, which is one of Netflix’s most heartwarming reality series. We are also getting a new season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory — among the most underrated animated series on the streaming service.

Returning Netflix series (3/30 – 4/5)

Rhythm + Flow is Netflix’s first music competition series, and it’s been adapted in several other countries since its debut. This week, the second season of the show’s Italian offshoot arrives, with Fibra, Rose, and Geolier serving as the judges.

The Emmy Award-winning reality TV series Love on the Spectrum returns to Netflix for its latest season, with a new group of individuals on the autism spectrum dipping their toes into the dating world. Former participants, including Abbey and David, are back as well.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is the sequel series to Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous. It takes place between the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion, and follows the Nublar Six (six teenagers who survived Jurassic World) as they take on a conspiracy that threatens dinosaurs and humankind alike. Chaos Theory