The biggest TV series we’re all obsessed with right now on Netflix, Max, Apple TV+ and more

With so many great TV series to choose from, it’s always fascinating to see what everyone is actually watching. This week’s Reelgood Top 10 chart is packed with buzzy new releases and returning favorites, with Netflix’s Adolescence having unsurprisingly rocketed straight to the top and HBO’s The White Lotus proving that fans still can’t get enough of its luxury resort drama. Meanwhile, Apple TV+’s Severance continues to captivate audiences, keeping its grip on the rankings as fans continue to finish up its second season.

But that’s just the beginning. A new Netflix mystery drama has also cracked the list, and Prime Video’s action-packed Reacher remains a must-watch. Over on Max, a gritty new crime thriller is gaining momentum, while a new Peacock adaptation series continues reeling in viewers. Curious to see what else made the cut? Read on for the full breakdown of this week’s most-watched TV series and where to stream them.

The new Reelgood chart, which you can check out below, covers the seven-day period that ended on March 26, and it’s based on Reelgood monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across every major TV platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+.

Now, let’s take a closer look at what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV series making the most waves right now.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

1. Adolescence (Netflix). This four-episode British crime drama follows the harrowing story of 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a female classmate, in which each episode is filmed in one long, unbroken cut. One of the best Netflix TV series in a long time.

2. The White Lotus (Max). The White Lotus on Max is a dramedy that follows the lives of affluent guests and staff at a luxury resort, exploring themes of privilege, power, and class tensions. Season 3 is out now, and it definitely feels like the weakest so far — check out my review here.

3. Severance (Apple TV+). Severance Season 2 dives even deeper into the mind-bending mystery of Lumon Industries, as Mark and his fellow Innies inch closer to uncovering the truth behind their eerie workplace and their own hidden pasts.

4. The Residence (Netflix). The Residence is a murder mystery drama from Shondaland that unfolds inside the White House, where a dead body, a scandalous crime, and a cast of eccentric suspects shake up the nation’s most famous address.

5. Reacher (Prime Video). This action-packed thriller series based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels follows the title character, an ex-military police investigator, as he uses his brute strength and sharp mind to solve mysteries.

6. The Pitt (Max). ER doctors and nurses are confronted with health care crises, personal stories, and workplace politics in this medical drama from the creative team behind NBC’s ER, each episode of which unfolds in real time. Max has also just ordered a second season, ahead of the Season 1 finale that arrives in April. One of the best TV shows of the year.

7. Long Bright River (Peacock). This new Peacock crime thriller stars Amanda Seyfried as a Philadelphia police officer who works in a neighborhood devastated by the opioid crisis. Per Peacock, “When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case.”

8. Good American Family (Hulu). This Hulu drama, told from multiple points of view, tells the story of a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. Per Hulu, “as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is.”

9. 1923 (Paramount+). This Yellowstone prequel follows the Dutton family as they navigate the hardships of Prohibition, the early Depression era, and violent conflicts in early 20th-century Montana. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the series delves into the brutal challenges that shape the Duttons’ legacy, setting the stage for the events of Yellowstone.

10. The Studio (Apple TV+). The Studio is a new Apple TV+ drama from Seth Rogen that takes a sharp, satirical look at the inner workings of a major Hollywood movie studio. Blending humor and industry drama, the series explores the chaos, egos, and power struggles behind the scenes as executives and creatives clash to get films made (check out our preview here).