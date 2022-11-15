3 huge Captain America: New World Order spoilers just leaked

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be the most talked-about MCU movie right now, but the internet has already turned its attention to future movies. Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts are two such movies, the final entries in Marvel’s Phase 5, which kicks off next year. But massive spoilers have already begun to leak, including details that will make Captain America 4 a must-see.

Before we proceed, you should know we’re going to discuss three significant spoilers. However, they won’t ruin the plot of New World Order. But if you’re a spoiler-averse MCU fan, you should avoid them at all costs.

The new Captain America 4 spoilers come from three separate sources. Two are from insiders who have provided accurate information about Marvel’s MCU. The other comes from Marvel producer Nate Moore who addressed New World Order during a recent interview.

Captain America will make a new Avengers team

We’ll start with Moore’s teaser from his interview with Collider, which focuses mostly on Black Panther 2. Moore told the blog that Marvel will start shooting next spring, as the studio is already in pre-production.

The producer offered a few teasers about Captain America 4, including a significant spoiler. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will bring “his own team to play,” which means we’re looking at new Cap’s own Avengers team. That’s an absolutely exciting development.

Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Image source: Marvel Studios

Moore did not disclose the members of Sam’s team, however. But the producer also teased that Sam will have a brewing conflict with Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross following their history. This leads us to a couple of Ford-centric Captain America 4 spoilers that just hit the web.

Thunderbolt Ross’s arc in Captain America 4

First up, we have Marvel insider Daniel Richtman who dropped on his Patreon account the character description for Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross for Captain America 4.

The character description for Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk in ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER’:



“The former Lieutenant General of the United States Army and Secretary of State, now President of the United States. Using radiation siphoned transformed Ross into the Red Hulk.” pic.twitter.com/8EMoAw6d0H — Thunderbolts News (@thunderbnews) November 14, 2022

If accurate, this is a huge spoiler, teasing that we might see Red Hulk appear in Captain America 4:

The former Lieutenant General of the United States Army and Secretary of State, now President of the United States. Using radiation siphoned transformed Ross into the Red Hulk.

Even without Red Hulk emerging in the movie, having Thunderbolts Ross become president in New World Order is still a massive development. It would certainly explain some of the events in Wakanda Forever and Val’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) intentions in Black Panther 2.

We are speculating here as we have no idea what the chronology will be on the MCU timeline.

Harrison Ford’s contract runs through Avengers: Secret Wars

The biggest Harrison Ford spoiler comes from a different Marvel insider. Grace Randolph said on YouTube that the actor would play Thunderbolts Ross/Red Hulk through Secret Wars. That’s Avengers 6, the movie that opens in early May 2026.

Randolph says that Marvel wants to have Harrison Ford as much as possible in the MCU until Secret Wars. That means we’ll see plenty of Thunderbolt Ross and Red Hulk, well beyond Captain America 4. That’s certainly the most exciting New World Order spoiler so far. Although, it’s also the least surprising.

We always expected Harrison Ford to show up in Thunderbolts after Captain America 4. That Red Hulk will appear beyond that in the MCU is all the more exciting. After all, remember that there’s a World War Hulk rumor claiming Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) will finally get an MCU movie soon.

