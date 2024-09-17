3 epic mythology-themed shows to watch on Netflix after Kaos

If you cast Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in your dark comedy on Netflix, you’re all but guaranteed to find your way onto the top 10 charts. That’s precisely what happened to Kaos, which made its Netflix debut on August 29 to mostly positive reviews.

Kaos is thoroughly entertaining, but it’s only eight episodes, which might leave you wanting for more mythological drama. Thankfully, Netflix has plenty of stellar Greek and Norse mythology shows to watch, and we’ve rounded up three of our favorites below.

As my colleague Andy told you back in May, both seasons of the adult animated series Blood of Zeus have perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes. The show follows Heron, the demigod son of Zeus, who has been tasked with saving the Earth and Olympus. On his adventure, he battles gods, giants, demons, titans, and more.

The series is produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios, the same studio behind Castlevania and Skull Island. A third and final season is now in the works.

If you prefer real actors in your mythology, the Norwegian series Ragnarok is a truly underrated gem on Netflix worth checking out. Another show championed by Andy Meek, Ragnarok is set in modern-day Norway and puts a clever spin on Norse mythology by reincarnating Thor and Loki as teen brothers. Meanwhile, the giants they fight in the tales of yore are now rich families whose factories are polluting their homeland.

Premiering on Netflix this Thursday, Twilight of the Gods is an adult animated series co-created by Zack Snyder (Rebel Moon, 300). The story begins as a mortal king named Leif is saved on the battlefield by a warrior named Sigrid. The two fall in love, but on their wedding night, Thor grows angry and brings death and destruction upon their friends and family. They form a party and strike out to seek revenge on the gods.

The voice cast for Twilight of the Gods includes Stuart Martin as Leif, Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid, Pilou Asbæk as Thor, Rahul Kohli as Egill, Paterson Joseph as Loki, Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Hervor, Kristofer Hivju as Andvari, Thea Sofie Loch Næss as Thyra, John Noble as Odin, and Peter Stormare as Ulfr.