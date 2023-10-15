12 Nintendo Switch games that possess the spirit of Halloween

The Nintendo Switch might not be the first console that comes to mind when you think of scary games to play in the spooky season, but there are actually a number of titles that are perfect for Halloween. In fact, to prove that point, Nintendo recently shared a list of 12 “fang-tastic” Switch games, all of which will be available before the end of October.

Admittedly, Nintendo did take a few liberties with this list, but it’s still a solid collection of Switch games that would be great additions to any library. Just know that some of them fit the theme a bit better than others, and you’ll see what Nintendo was going for.

Here are the 12 fang-tastic games Nintendo recommends for the Switch:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder ($59.99) – October 20

($59.99) – October 20 Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol. 1 ($59.99) – October 24

($59.99) – October 24 Vampire Survivors ($4.99) – Now Available

($4.99) – Now Available Metroid Prime Remastered ($39.99) – Now Available

($39.99) – Now Available Bayonetta 3 ($59.99) – Now Available

($59.99) – Now Available Monster Hunter Rise ($39.99) – Now Available

($39.99) – Now Available Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition ($4.99) – Now Available

($4.99) – Now Available Hades ($24.99) – Now Available

($24.99) – Now Available The Last Friend ($14.99) – Now Available

($14.99) – Now Available Luigi’s Mansion 3 ($59.99) – Now Available

($59.99) – Now Available Castlevania Anniversary Collection ($19.99) – Now Available

($19.99) – Now Available The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition ($69.99) – Now Available

There are some stellar selections on this list, both in terms of spookiness and overall quality. At the top of the heap is Hades, a roguelike action game that follows Zagreus, son of Hades, as he attempts to escape the Underworld and reunite with his mom, Persephone. It’s fun, challenging, infinitely replayable, and features some incredible voice acting.

Some other highlights include the ghost-centric Luigi’s Mansion 3, the vampire-slaying action of the Castlevania games, and the demon-slashing spectacle that is Bayonetta 3. But the must-buy for everyone with a Switch is clearly Vampire Survivors. This $5 game spawned an entirely new genre but is still one of the very best of its kind.

If you are wondering how some of the other games made this list, Nintendo explains that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has chain chomps, Metal Gear Solid has Sniper Wolf and a guy who might be a vampire, and you can become a vampire or a werewolf in Skyrim.