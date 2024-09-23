11 of the best movies on Netflix leave next week, so watch before they’re gone

At the end of each month, Netflix removes tons of movies from its streaming library as licensing agreements expire. Some months are worse than others, but September has been a real doozy. We highlighted a couple of the notable departures back in August, but some of the best licensed movies on Netflix are leaving on Monday, September 30.

There are 34 movies leaving the service next Monday, so we’ve rounded up 11 that we think you should make time for over the next week. You might not be able to watch all of them, but pick out your favorites and set aside some time to bask in the nostalgia.

Netflix movies leaving on Sept. 30

One of the greatest sci-fi trilogies of all time, Back to the Future, will leave Netflix at the end of the month. There’s a good chance you’ve seen these classics more than once already, but now’s your last chance to watch the movies on Netflix for a while.

“The athlete, the brain, the bully, the princess and the loner break through the social barriers of high school during a Saturday in detention.”

“Sharp-witted, potty-mouthed, bored out of their minds. Retail clerks Dante and Randal are just trying to make it through a day in their lives.”

“After moving into a Rhode Island farmhouse, a family experiences supernatural occurrences and seeks help from a pair of noted paranormal investigators.”

“Two non-genius best friends are caught up in a criminal scheme after they attempt to return a briefcase to its rightful owner.”

“During World War II, Army medic and conscientious objector Desmond Doss becomes an unlikely hero on an Okinawa battlefield without bearing arms.”

“After being mistaken for a Master Builder known as the Special, ordinary miniguy Emmet is swept up in an urgent quest to thwart the evil Lord Business.”

“A misfit escapes life by listening to ABBA ditties and dreaming about marriage, but when she leaves her hometown, her fantasy starts to come to life.”

“In a world where humans and Pokémon coexist, an electrifying supersleuth teams with his missing partner’s son to crack the case of his disappearance.”