4 movies worth watching before they leave Netflix in September

There are quite a few heavy hitters coming to Netflix in September, including the second part of Emily in Paris season 4 and the limited series The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman. That said, Netflix subscribers are also losing a bunch of great movies next month, so here are some of the highlights you should stream before they leave the service.

This is the very last chance to watch the original Beverly Hills Cop before it’s removed from the Netflix library. If you didn’t have the opportunity to go back and watch them after seeing Netflix’s sequel, Axel F, now’s the time. Netflix is also losing Bodies Bodies Bodies, which was a viral hit in 2022 with a solid 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Best Netflix movies leaving in September 2024

Beverly Hills Cop (Sept. 3)

The introduction to Eddie Murphy as Detroit police detective Axel Foley, a role he would continue playing for the next 40 years. In the first entry, Foley heads to Beverly Hills, California, to solve the murder of his best friend, Mikey Tandino.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (Sept. 19)

Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson play a murder mystery game at a house party, but the game gets way too real in this comedy horror film from director Halina Reijn.

Clerks (Sept. 30)

30 years after its premiere, Kevin Smith’s groundbreaking black-and-white comedy still holds up. Clerks is not only one of the funniest movies of the ’90s — it also introduced the world to Jay and Silent Bob, who would go on to feature in most of Smith’s movies.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (Sept. 30)

While there have been some extraordinary video game TV shows in recent years, video game movies are still mostly lagging behind. Detective Pikachu is a notable exception. Based on the 3DS game of the same name, this film follows former aspiring Pokémon trainer Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) and a Pikachu that only he can understand (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) as they search for Tim’s missing father, who is a police detective in Ryme City.