10 best new movies and shows coming to Netflix in July 2022

If you’re not sure what to watch on Netflix this month, look no further than our selection of the best new releases coming to the service in July 2022.

Many of you will undoubtedly be spending July 4th binge-watching the final two episodes of Stranger Things 4. The two episodes in Volume 2 are about four hours long combined, so you might decide to end your binge session after that.

After you recover from the Stranger Things finale, you might want to recover with a fun animated movie like The Sea Beast. The director previously worked on Moana, Big Hero 6, and The Emperor’s New Groove. There are also some interesting video game adaptations coming to Netflix this month, including a new Resident Evil series and Uncharted.

If you want to see all of the new releases coming to Netflix next month, head over here. Plus, you’ll find some particularly noteworthy titles you can look forward to down below.

Best new releases on Netflix in July 2022

Listed below are the 10 movies and shows we’re most excited to watch on Netflix in July. Also, we’ve included descriptions so you know what to expect.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 | July 1st Divided by distance but ever determined, our scattered friends face a frightening future. But it’s only the beginning. The beginning of the end. Vinland Saga: Season 1 | July 7th The Sea Beast | July 8th When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters — and make history to boot. My Daughter’s Killer | July 12th A father fights for decades to bring his daughter’s killer to justice in France and Germany before taking extreme measures. A true crime documentary. Resident Evil | July 14th Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected. Persuasion | July 15th Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love? Uncharted | July 15th Virgin River: Season 4 | July 20th Mel navigates her new reality, Jack’s past threatens his future and new faces arrive to stir things up in Virgin River. The Gray Man | July 22nd When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head. Uncoupled | July 29th When his boyfriend of 17 years abruptly moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over as a single man in his 40s.

We’ll be back next month with more of the best new releases coming to Netflix. Also, we’ll have plenty of other Nextflix coverage so you don’t miss a thing.

More Netflix coverage: For more, check out the latest Netflix movies and series to watch.