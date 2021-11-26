Your health journey gets a boost with the newest Amazon Halo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone is trying to be their best selves. We want to be able to do more each day. Trying to have it all can be difficult and is rarely achievable. So starting with smaller goals can ultimately lead to better payoffs. It’s hard to achieve your goals on your own. But with the latest Amazon Halo devices, there are two options for you to choose from to help you reach those goals.

The Amazon Halo Band and Amazon Halo View are the latest health and wellness wearables on the market. They give you two different ways to track your movement throughout the day. You’ll also be able to connect your Halo to your Alexa device to provide yourself with easy access to your metrics. Depending on how in-depth you want to take your fitness and health journey, you’ll find an Amazon Halo for that. Let’s take a look at the differences between the Halo Band and the Halo View as these are both ready to debut in December.

Amazon Halo Band keeps your eyes off a screen

The Amazon Halo Band is designed to help you go through the day with fewer distractions. You’re not going to be looking at your wrist constantly because there isn’t a screen on this. You’ll enjoy access to features such as steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep tracking, all through the Halo app. It is swimproof, so you can take it for a dip up to 50M deep.

To coincide with your swimming, this has intensity-based activity tracking. There is a huge library of workouts that you can participate in, thanks to the library provided by experts from Lifesum and SWEAT. When it comes to sleep tracking, this measures the quality and quantity of your sleep. It’ll also provide you with daily meditations from Headspace and over 450 recipes from partners like Whole Foods to help you eat better.

You can even learn how you sound to others with the Tone of Voice analysis. A purchase of an Amazon Halo Band gets you six months of a Halo membership free. Right now through the end of Cyber Monday, you can get the Halo Band for 45% off! Whether you choose small, medium, or large no matter which of the three colors you choose, it’s only $54.99.

Amazon Halo Band – Measure how you move, sleep, and sound – Designed with privacy in mind - Bla… List Price: $99.99 Price: $54.99 You Save: $45.00 (45%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The Amazon Halo View shows you your heart rate

If you opt for the Amazon Halo View, you’ll be able to see how much or little you move throughout the day. But this will not only allow you to see your steps through the day. You can also check your heart rate, activity points, sleep score, and on-demand blood oxygen levels. The color touch display is simple to read and operate.

Thanks to the Halo app, you can get a Movement Assessment for a personalized exercise program. That can help you set up your fitness goals for the future. You can measure your body fat percentage using your smartphone camera and the Halo app. It’ll remind you that you need to move if you’ve been sedentary for a while. Setting timers is a breeze too.

You’ll also enjoy a library full of workouts and recipes from WW and Whole Foods. The purchase of an Amazon Halo View gives you 12 months of a Halo membership free. Right now through November 29th, you can save 38% on the wearable and get it for just $49.99. This comes in small/medium or medium/large sizes and is offered in three colors.

Introducing Amazon Halo View fitness tracker, with color display for at-a-glance access to hear… List Price: $79.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $30.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Add these to your gift guide list

Either the Amazon Halo View or the Amazon Halo Band are great for your holiday gift guides. They make excellent gifts for family and friends. You can also splurge on yourself to boost your fitness. Starting trending in the right direction on your health journey now.

