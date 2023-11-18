Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iOS 18 iPhone 16 Amazon Gift Card Deals Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps
Home Deals Gaming

Xbox Black Friday sale: All of the best Xbox Series X/S deals

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Nov 17th, 2023 7:00PM EST
Xbox Store Black Friday 2023 sale.
Image: Xbox

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to load up on fresh Xbox games, we’ve got stellar news. Microsoft kicked off its Xbox Black Friday 2023 sale on Friday, November 17, slashing prices on over 1,000 games on the Xbox Store. Plenty of console exclusives are on sale, including recent releases like Starfield, Redfall, Hi-Fi Rush, and Halo Infinite.

If you don’t own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you’re in luck. Microsoft is also lowering the price of its latest consoles for Black Friday. Starting November 18, you can save $50 on an Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle and Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle are $50 off for the shopping holiday as well.

Microsoft is lowering the price of the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle by $50 as well, which brings the price down to $249.99. Not only do you get a new console, but you also get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to try out dozens of popular games.

Best Xbox Store Black Friday 2023 deals:

Master Chief in Halo Infinite.
Master Chief in Halo Infinite. Image source: Microsoft

Now that you’ve got an Xbox and plenty of games to play, you might want to treat yourself to a controller. Wouldn’t you know it – Microsoft has knocked the price of Xbox Wireless Controllers down, too. For a limited time, you can save $10 at participating retailers.

Don’t Miss: Best Black Friday deals of 2023: Early deals are live now

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News