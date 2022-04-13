Wednesday’s deals: Philips Sonicare sale, rare iPad deal, $175 AirPods Pro, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
If you’re looking for the best deals of the day on Wednesday, you’ve certainly come to the right place. With Easter less than a week away, retailers are going all out right now!
You’ll find all-time low prices on best-selling Philips Sonicare toothbrushes and more. Plus, Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 are both back down to the lowest prices of 2022. On top of that, there’s a rare discount on Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad. It’s the first time this year that you can get one for less than $329!
In this roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals we found on April 13, 2022.
5 best deals of the day on Wednesday, April 13
To start things off, we’re going to share our five favorite deals of the day.
All the deals in this roundup are obviously impressive. But these top 5 daily deals are extra special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products out there.
- AirPods Pro are back down to a 2022-low of just $174.99 after this sale had initially ended last week — it could be a mistake, so grab a pair while you can!
- AirPods 3 are on sale for $149.99 (and AirPods 2 at only $99.99)
- The beloved Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 electric toothbrush is down to an all-time low for one day only — plus, save big on the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000 today
- Get the Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor for $47.99 instead of $65, today only
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad has a rare discount on the entry-level 64GB model
Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.
Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.
💥 Popular Deals 💥
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and insect trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $30 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 121,000 5-star ratings and today, they’re on sale for under $18 each! 💤
- You can also get super-popular Utopia bed pillows for around $12 each if you hurry
- Amazingly comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 41,000 5-star reviews have a huge 50% discount today
- ONE DAY SALES: Save big on Paw Patrol toys, today only
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a rare double discount today
- 🚨 AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $174.99 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple
- On top of that, AirPods 3 dropped to $149.99, AirPods 2 are down to only $99.99, and AirPods Max have a huge $70 discount if you hurry
- Also, Apple Watch SE is only $229 today and Apple Watch Series 7 starts at just $313 — both are all-time low prices!
- Don’t miss this RARE discount on the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, now just $309
- Get the beloved Amazon Echo Dot for just $29.99 if you hurry
- Add a $25 Amazon Smart Plug with 403,000 5-star reviews for just $5 more!
- Or, get an Echo Dot for only $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 — even if you cancel, you can still keep the Dot!
- There are also other great Echo deals: The newer Echo Dot 4th-Gen is down to $39.99, the Echo is $74.99, Echo Show devices start at $54.99, and more
- The #1 best-selling digital meat thermometer on Amazon is only $14.99 right now
- Take care of muscle cramps without cramping your wallet — save $100 off this top-rated VYBE massage gun
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- A top-selling handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer
- Super-popular BD Veritor COVID-19 home test kits have a massive 82% discount that drops them to an all-time low price of only $3 per test — stock up now
- #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $6.25 each — that’s the lowest price ever!
- Want to spend even less? Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs are somehow on sale for just $3.82 each when you buy a 4-pack, but they’ll definitely sell out soon
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
🚨 More Deep Discounts 🚨
- The Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for just $19.99 right now
- You can also get the Fire TV Stick for $24.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99, or the lightning-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $44.99
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are back down to Black Friday’s all-time low prices
- Score a nice big TCL 65-inch 4K Roku smart TV for just $449.99, down from $800
- So many more Fire TVs are on sale right here
- The insanely popular iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum is on sale for just $199 instead of $300 today!
- BONUS DEALS: Want a higher-end model with an auto-empty base? Check out the Roomba i3+ while it’s down to $499 or the Roomba i6+ while it’s discounted
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling soundbar — the Majority Bowfell TV soundbar — is down to just $35.96
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $14.99!
- Get the top-selling Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 72,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just $25.95
- There’s also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- 🤫 SECRET SALE: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 instead of $55, the lowest price of all time!
- Use the coupon code ADDFTV at checkout
- Not everyone is eligible, see details on Amazon’s terms & conditions page
- Pick up an HP Chromebook 11a for just $139.98 instead of $260, or upgrade to the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 for $209.99 instead of $320
- Anyone searching for a great Windows laptop deal should check out the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 for $455 instead of $480
- Score an Ultrean 4.2-quart air fryer with 22,000 5-star reviews for just $55.99 instead of $90
- Or, upgrade to the white-hot Ultrean 6-quart air fryer XL for just $59.99, down from its original list price of $110
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a small selection of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to click the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers today!
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$36.54 You Save:$13.45 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$30.14 You Save:$14.85 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$59.01 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$29.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$15.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Vybe Pro Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes - 9 Speeds, 8 Attachments - Powerful Handheld Deep Tis… List Price:$229.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$100.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$42.99 Price:$21.50 You Save:$21.49 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… List Price:$279.00 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band.… List Price:$399.00 Price:$329.00 You Save:$70.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$299.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.99 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver (4th Generation) List Price:$599.00 Price:$469.99 You Save:$129.01 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$29.95 You Save:$30.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$95.99 Price:$55.99 You Save:$40.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$40.99 Price:$15.99 ($0.40 / Count) You Save:$25.00 (61%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.