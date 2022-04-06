Wednesday’s deals: $3 covid tests, $174 AirPods Pro, $36 ionic hair dryer, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

From Apple AirPods and LG OLED TVs to COVID-19 tests and other essentials, it’s all on sale today. You can even get a top-rated SHRATE ionic hair dryer for just $36 while some similar models cost hundreds! Of course, with Easter 2022 right around the corner, these amazing deals shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

In this roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals we found on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

5 best deals of the day on Wednesday, April 6

Super-popular BD Veritor COVID-19 home test kits have a massive 82% discount that drops them to an all-time low price of only $3 per test — stock up now

AirPods Pro are on sale today for just $174 , which is the lowest price of 2022 so far! On top of that, AirPods 2 are down to only $99 , which is also the best price of the year so far The Apple Watch SE is only $229 today, matching the lowest price ever One day only: The top-rated SHRATE Ionic Hair Dryer is on sale for $36 — similar ionic hair dryers can cost hundreds

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$60.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.00 You Save:$75.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.00 You Save:$50.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band.… List Price:$399.00 Price:$329.00 You Save:$70.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$299.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.99 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$36.54 You Save:$13.45 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$21.50 You Save:$28.49 (57%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver (4th Generation) List Price:$599.00 Price:$469.99 You Save:$129.01 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$33.95 You Save:$26.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$95.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$36.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$40.99 Price:$13.59 ($0.34 / Count) You Save:$27.40 (67%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

