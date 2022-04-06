Wednesday’s deals: $3 covid tests, $174 AirPods Pro, $36 ionic hair dryer, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
From Apple AirPods and LG OLED TVs to COVID-19 tests and other essentials, it’s all on sale today. You can even get a top-rated SHRATE ionic hair dryer for just $36 while some similar models cost hundreds! Of course, with Easter 2022 right around the corner, these amazing deals shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.
In this roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals we found on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
5 best deals of the day on Wednesday, April 6
To get the ball rolling, we’re going to share our five favorite deals of the day.
All the deals in this roundup are obviously impressive. But these top 5 daily deals are extra special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products out there.
- Super-popular BD Veritor COVID-19 home test kits have a massive 82% discount that drops them to an all-time low price of only $3 per test — stock up now
- AirPods Pro are on sale today for just $174, which is the lowest price of 2022 so far!
- On top of that, AirPods 2 are down to only $99, which is also the best price of the year so far
- The Apple Watch SE is only $229 today, matching the lowest price ever
- One day only: The top-rated SHRATE Ionic Hair Dryer is on sale for $36 — similar ionic hair dryers can cost hundreds
Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.
Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.
💥 Popular Deals 💥
- 🚨 AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $174 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple
- On top of that, AirPods 3 dropped to $169.98, AirPods 2 are down to only $99, and AirPods Max have a huge $70 discount if you hurry
- Also, Apple Watch SE is only $229 today and Apple Watch Series 7 starts at just $329 — both are all-time low prices!
- ONE DAY SALES: Super-popular Old School Labs fitness supplements are on sale with huge discounts on Wednesday, and Tamagotchi toys are down to all-time low prices
- #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $5.99 each — that’s the lowest price ever!
- Beats headphones are on sale with deep discounts, and some deals even include free Amazon gift cards!
- Get Amazon’s #1 best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 129,000 5-star ratings for just $23.79 this week
- The insanely popular iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum is on sale for just $199 instead of $300 today!
- BONUS DEALS: Want a higher-end model with an auto-empty base? Check out the Roomba i3+ while it’s $51 off or the Roomba i6+ while it’s $61 off
- The ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that helps you cook perfect steaks every time is on sale for $36.99 instead of $50
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $14.99!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Aquasonic Black Series ultra-whitening electric toothbrush with 49,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $33.95 instead of $60
- There’s also a rare discount that gets you an Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush with 40,000+ 5-star reviews for just $44.97
- Get the #1 best-selling Philips Sonicare One electric rechargeable toothbrush for just $39.95 or snag the battery-powered version for only $24.95!
- The #1 best-selling noise cancelling over-ear headphones on Amazon are the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones — pick up a pair for just $49.49
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are back down to Black Friday’s all-time low prices
- Want something bigger for a lot less money? The all-new Toshiba M550 75-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for just $949 instead of $1,400!
- Score a nice big TCL 65-inch 4K Roku smart TV for just $449.99, down from $800
- So many more Fire TVs are on sale right here
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
🚨 More Deep Discounts 🚨
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 121,000 5-star ratings, and they’re $18 each right now
- You can also buy them on the Beckham website, but you’ll pay twice as much
- Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews are 50% off at $21.50!
- Super-popular HC Collection bed sheets are also on sale with a massive discount
- Plus, get an HC Collection 1500 thread count duvet cover 3-piece set for just $18.89!
- The #1 best-selling Quility weighted blanket is down to $74.40 today
- Get the #1 best-selling Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 72,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just $26.95
- There’s also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling car trunk organizer is somehow 30% off
- The top-selling waterproof back seat cover for dogs is also down to the best price we’ve seen in months
- 🤫 SECRET SALE: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 instead of $55, the lowest price of all time!
- Use the coupon code ADDFTV at checkout
- Not everyone is eligible, see details on Amazon’s terms & conditions page
- Grab a Roku Streaming Stick 4K while it’s on sale for $39.99 instead of $50
- The powerful $100 Roku Ultra is down to $69.99
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling soundbar — the Majority Bowfell TV soundbar — is down to just $35.95
- Definitely get yourself a Microsoft Office Home & Student download for PC or Mac while Amazon is offering a rare discount
- Pick up an HP Chromebook 11a for just $139.98 instead of $260, or upgrade to the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 for $209.99 instead of $320
- Anyone searching for a great Windows laptop deal should check out the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 for $455 instead of $480
- Score an Ultrean 4.2-quart air fryer with 22,000 5-star reviews for just $55.99 instead of $90
- Or, upgrade to the white-hot Ultrean 6-quart air fryer XL for just $66.49, down from its original list price of $110
- Hurry and you can get Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds with a staggering 128,000 5-star Amazon reviews for $24.99 instead of $60
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a small selection of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to click the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers today!
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$60.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.00 You Save:$75.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.00 You Save:$50.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band.… List Price:$399.00 Price:$329.00 You Save:$70.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$299.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.99 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$36.54 You Save:$13.45 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$21.50 You Save:$28.49 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver (4th Generation) List Price:$599.00 Price:$469.99 You Save:$129.01 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$33.95 You Save:$26.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$95.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$36.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$40.99 Price:$13.59 ($0.34 / Count) You Save:$27.40 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
