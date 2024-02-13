Vizio TV soundbar deals start at under $100 right now

Vizio TV soundbars are on sale right now at Amazon with discounts of up to 38% off. The sale includes deals on some of the brand’s most popular soundbar models.

Prices start at just $99.50 for the Vizio V20-J8 2.0 soundbar, which is normally $120. That means you can give your TV a huge audio upgrade for less than $100. Or you can get the Vizio V21-H8R 2.1 soundbar & wireless subwoofer for $119.99 renewed, which is a $70 discount. And finally, the Vizio M512E-K6 Elevate 5.1.2 immersive soundbar and surround sound system. It’s a huge upgrade that gives you full surround sound with 13 speakers and Dolby Atmos. It retails for $800, but it’s currently on sale for $499.99.

See Pricing See Pricing

Vizio helped change the game in the home theater market, and it doesn’t get enough credit. It was one of the first brands to really go up against the big names with high-quality products that cost significantly less than rival offerings.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

All these years later, Vizio’s strategy has shifted a bit as it has been undercut by newcomers to the home theater market. But some things never change, and Vizio continues to offer excellent TV soundbars at rock-bottom prices — especially when they’re on sale with discounts.

Available on Amazon

First up, the lowest price in this sale is on the Vizio V20-J8 2.1 soundbar, which is on sale for $99.50. This speaker gives your TV a solid sound upgrade in a compact package, and it regularly retails for $120.

With the V20-J8, you have a center channel soundbar with two dynamic full-range drivers that deliver impressive sound. Then, if you want, you can pair it with a wireless subwoofer that can be placed anywhere in the room for some serious extra punch at the low end.

This Vizio TV soundbar is an excellent budget option that’s great for any living room or basement.

Or, if you want a bundle that already includes the wireless sub, the Vizio V21-H8R 2.1 soundbar & wireless subwoofer is down to for $119.99 renewed. That’s a $70 discount, and it’s the best price we’ve seen so far this year.

Available on Amazon

Last but certainly not least, we have the Vizio M512E-K6 Elevate 5.1.2 immersive soundbar and surround sound system. This new-for-2023 model is a huge upgrade compared to the other two TV soundbars in this sale.

The M512E-K6 Elevate setup supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Virtual Atmos, and DTS Virtual:X. It packs 13 high-quality speakers into a slim and sleek design. This Vizio soundbar also includes a wireless subwoofer as well as wireless channel speakers, plus support for Amazon Alexa.

Vizio’s M512E-K6 Elevate 5.1.2 surround system retails for $800, but it’s on sale for $499.99 right now.