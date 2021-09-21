Upgrade your home decor with discounted Govee smart lights, today only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Illuminate your home with the right mood lights to bring the whole experience together. You’re always going to want people to feel comfortable in your home. Whether they’re hanging out indoors or outdoors, you want a warm feeling to greet them. A lot of that can be achieved with the proper lighting. You can change your lighting and make it so that the lights are bright or more muted. You can even upgrade to color lighting to really set the specific mood you’re looking for. It’s never been easier to get smart lighting for your home. At Amazon, you can find some of the best options for controlling your lights. Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches are 34% off right now for a three-pack. Also, for one day only, you can get Govee smart lights hugely discounted.

This sale on Govee smart lights can save you big bucks. You can get up to 44% off select strip lights, string lights, light bars, and more. These are lights that can be controlled by your phone or remote control. You can also find options to decorate the interior of your vehicle. Take a look at all this sale has to offer before it goes away.

Up to 44% off Govee smart lights

Govee smart lights for all settings

Do you want your outdoor patio to look nice? Govee 48ft Patio Lights are string lights that will set the mood nicely. These are Bluetooth-connected, so you can control them from within a 230-foot range. Thanks to the Govee smart app, you can dim the lights from 1% to 99%. There are six scenic modes you can utilize as well. These lights are down to just $23.59 today! The 96-foot version is also marked down today. Save 37% and get them for $43.99!

Govee 48ft Patio Lights with Bluetooth App Control, IP65 Waterproof Shatterproof Outdoor String…

Govee 96ft Outdoor String Lights, Bluetooth App Control, Shatterproof, Remote Patio Lights with…

For strip lights, the Govee 100ft LED Strip Lights are so easy to control. These will sync up to your music for more engagement. There are 64 different scenic modes. Enjoy so many colors for only $25.01, a savings of nearly $15. If you’d prefer light bars, the Govee Smart Light Bars are also on sale. These backlights are down $22 to only $37.99.

Govee 100ft LED Strip Lights, Bluetooth RGB LED Lights with App Control, Bright 5050 LEDs, 64 S…

Govee Smart Light Bars, RGBIC Smart LED Light Bars with 12 Scene Modes and Music Modes, Bluetoo…

Decorate your car

Control your lights with a remote or your phone when you have the Govee Interior Car Lights. These utilize 16 million colors and offer two lines design. You can also connect these to four strip lights. Right now, they are only $13.59. Those are for under your dash. If you want an upgrade for a bigger car or SUV, the Govee RGBIC Interior Car Lights are just $25.89.

Govee Interior Car Lights with APP Control and Remote Control, 16 Million Colors Music Sync Car…

Govee RGBIC Interior Car Lights with Smart App Control, 2 Lines Design LED Car Lights, Music Sy…

More Govee smart lights can be used on the outside of your car. The Govee Smart Exterior Car Lights go underneath your car. You can enjoy 16 million colors there too and it takes no time to install them. They have a durable waterproof sleeve that protects them during bad weather. Save 31% on these today.

Govee Smart Exterior Car Lights, RGBIC Underglow Car Lights with 16 Million Colors, 2 Music Mod…

Remember, these deals only last until the end of the day. So boost your lighting with these Govee smart lights.

