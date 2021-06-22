Unreal Prime Day deal gets you a MyQ smart garage opener and a $40 Amazon credit for $17

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many incredible Prime Day deals on smart home devices right now at Amazon, but there’s one in particular that you’d have to be crazy to pass up. Actually, there are two deals you’d have to be crazy to pass up, but we already told you about the Prime Day offer that gets you free money from Amazon. This time around, we’re talking about the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener that lets you open and close your garage with your smartphone, your smart home system, or even with your voice thanks to integration with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Chamberlain’s MyQ is an absolute steal at $30, which is the normal retail price. Right now, however, it’s on sale for an all-time low price of just $16.98 during Prime Day! And as if that’s not good enough, there’s an add-on promotion that basically results in Amazon paying you $23 to pick up a MyQ. Just use the Amazon Key promotion that’s available in select areas to get a $40 Amazon credit after your first delivery with Amazon Key!

You should absolutely pick up a few of those best-sellers while they’re on sale at such great prices, but there’s an even deeper Prime Day discount available on a different smart home gadget that will blow you away.

The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is nothing short of brilliant. It’s a simple little gadget that takes 10 or 15 minutes for most people to install, and it adds smart connectivity to something you might never have considered adding smart connectivity to — your garage door.

Have you ever run out of the house so quickly that you weren’t sure whether or not you closed your garage behind you? Have you ever need to let a friend or delivery person into the garage to drop something off while you’re out? Or perhaps you just hate dealing with those annoying keypads that never seem to work on the first try. Whatever the case, the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener lets you control your garage door from anywhere in the world using your smartphone or even your voice, and you can also tie it in with your smart home system.

$30 is already an incredible price for such a cool piece of tech, but right now it’s on sale for just $16.98 during Prime Day. Then, you can also take advantage of the Amazon Key promotion that’s available in select areas to get a $40 Amazon credit after your first delivery with Amazon Key. You’ll net $23 and you’ll have one of the coolest smart home gadgets ever!

Here are the main takeaways:

Open and close your garage door from inside your home, from the backyard, from down the block, or from anywhere in the world using a simple app on your smartphone

No more fussing with decade-old keypads that never work on the first try

You can also control your garage door with your voice thanks to compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands

Control two garage doors with one MyQ hub by adding an additional sensor

Wondering if you left your garage door open when you were rushing out of your house in the morning? Now you don’t have to guess because MyQ can tell you

Supports Amazon’s free in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key, and you can get a $40 credit the first time you use Amazon Key thanks to Amazon’s special promotion (learn more at amazon.com/keypromo )

) Universal compatibility that works with all major garage door brands and all models manufactured after 1993

Integrates with any smart home platform — and l inking your MyQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free right now for a limited time

New myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluet… List Price: $29.98 Price: $16.98 You Save: $13.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

