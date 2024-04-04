Today’s deals: Free Samsung 65″ TV, $6 Kasa smart LED bulbs, $299 3D printer, Dyson V11 stick vacuum, more

Top daily deals on Thursday include a rare opportunity to score a Samsung 65-inch smart TV for FREE when you pre-order a new 2024 model. You can also score TP-Link Kasa smart LED bulbs for $6.25 each, and the Dyson V11 cordless stick vacuum is 25% off.
Keep reading to see all of our picks for the top deals of the day on Thursday, April 4.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- TP-Link Kasa smart light bulbs are on sale for $6.25 each thanks to a discount and an extra coupon
- 📺 FREE TV: Pre-order a TV from Samsung’s new 2024 lineup and get a free Samsung 65-inch TV! This deal is also available directly from Samsung
- Don’t miss the Dyson V11 while it’s down to $449.99
- The popular FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M 3D Printer is on sale for just $299, down from $479
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M1 MacBook Air is down to only $699 at Walmart!
- Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $329
- Apple Watch Ultra is down to $498 renewed — and it has a working blood oxygen sensor
- Apple’s entry-level AirPods are $89 (all-time low) at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $50 off at $199
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $74.99 (only $18.75 each!) instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $1,024 instead of $1,099
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch is $1,204, but only one colorway is still discounted
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Meta Quest 2 is only $199 today, which is an impressive deal for one of the best VR headsets
- Refurbished Echo smart speakers and smart displays are on sale starting at $17.99 for the Echo Pop
- 🏆 My favorite new ultra-premium robot vacuum and mop is the Narwal Freo X Ultra, and it’s currently $200 off thanks to a launch sale
- Read my Narwal Freo X Ultra review to learn about what makes it so great
- Give your home Wi-Fi a huge boost with TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 mesh systems starting at $59.99
- There’s a massive sale right now with 20 pages of deals on sunglasses from Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more
- Nooie smart plugs with support for Alexa and Google are only $3.75 when you buy a 4-pack
- Get the meross Smart Garage Door Controller for just $44.99 on sale — it works with Apple HomeKit/Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and more
- Save up to $100 on the HP Stream and Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Windows laptops
- The new and improved RENPHO weight & body composition scale is $10 off at $24.99
- Save big on Lexar microSD cars, SSDs, and more
- The $700 foldable Moto Razr is on sale at an all-time low price of $499.99 unlocked
- Funko Pop toys and figures are on sale, with 4 pages of deals to check out
- Save up to $500 on stunning LG OLED TVs
- Shark vacuums and mops are on sale starting at only $59.99