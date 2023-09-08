Today’s deals: Free LED light bulbs, $27 Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Energizer battery sale, more

We’re wrapping up the week with some of the best tech deals we’ve seen so far in September. Echo smart speakers currently come with free LED light bulbs, thanks to a special deal. You can also get the $55 Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $26.99, which is a 51% discount. Energizer batteries are on sale too, so you can stock up and save.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Keep reading to check out all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, September 8.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s best tech deals

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon