Today’s deals: $99 AirPods 4, $200 off eufy X10 Pro Omni in white, $30 Crest 3D Whitestrips, more

Thursday’s top daily deals include the first big discount on the eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop in its sleek new white colorway. This model was one of our favorite mid-range releases of 2024, and the new white color will help it fit better in many homes. You can also score AirPods 4 for under $100 today, and 22-packs of Crest 3D Whitestrips are down to the best price of the season.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite deals on Thursday, February 13.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Spend $80+ on household essentials from top brands like Bounty, Cascade, Pampers, Charmin, Always, Gillette, Tide, and so many more… get a $20 Amazon credit!
- The eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop is the best upper-midrange model you can buy, and the new white colorway has a huge $200 discount
- Crest 3D Whitestrips 22-packs are down to $29.99 instead of $46
- Get a 17-piece T-fal cookware set for $159.99 thanks to a nice big 20% discount
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $99.99 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- AirPods Pro 2: $169 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Max: $479.99 (reg. $549) (all-time low price for USB-C)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $169 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium: $699.99 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $739 (reg. $799)
- AirTag 4-pack: $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy (all-time low price)
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- M1 MacBook Air: $629 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy 🚨
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Get our favorite Belkin power strip with 12 surge-protected outlets for $24.99
- More than 10,000 people bought this popular 3-in-1 wireless charging station in the past month alone — it charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time
- Save 26% on TurboTax Home & Business 2024 tax software and get your refund as soon as possible
- Bose QuietComfort wireless noise cancelling headphones are $100 off at $249
- Upgrade to QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $349 instead of $429
- KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixers are 24% off at $349.95 in a dozen colorways
- Save big on Duracell AA batteries and Duracell AAA batteries with a shelf life of about a bazillion years
- Get the $950 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 laptop for just $699.99, plus you can score Assassin’s Creed for free with your purchase
- The powerful Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop is $500 off too, and it also comes with Assassin’s Creed
- Score a $470 Dyson V8 cordless vacuum for $249.99 on sale
- Want a big upgrade? Save $100 on the Dyson V15 Detect Plus vacuum and snag one for $649.99
- Score Anker USB-C iPhone chargers for $7.50 each in a 2-pack, or get FEEL2NICE Lightning iPhone chargers for just $4.50 each
- The best-selling BolaButty waterproof Bluetooth speaker is down to $19.99 again today
- Nintendo Switch consoles are down to $250 if you buy a renewed model in “excellent condition” or just $229.99 in “good condition”
- Upgrade to a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED console starting at $278 — new ones are $350
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at under $200 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” and “acceptable” condition
- The Repel windproof umbrella has been a reader-favorite for years, and right now it’s only $25.49 in multiple colors
- Our favorite robot vacuum & mop on the planet is the Narwal Freo X Ultra, and it’s currently $500 off at $899.99
- The newer Narwal Freo Z Ultra model also has a deep discount that cuts it to $1,099.99
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.