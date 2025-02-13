Today’s deals: $99 AirPods 4, $200 off eufy X10 Pro Omni in white, $30 Crest 3D Whitestrips, more

Thursday’s top daily deals include the first big discount on the eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop in its sleek new white colorway. This model was one of our favorite mid-range releases of 2024, and the new white color will help it fit better in many homes. You can also score AirPods 4 for under $100 today, and 22-packs of Crest 3D Whitestrips are down to the best price of the season.

Keep reading to see all of our favorite deals on Thursday, February 13.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon