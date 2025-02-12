Click to Skip Ad
Today's deals: $699 Apple Watch Ultra 2, $25 Belkin power strip, $110 off KitchenAid Stand Mixer, more

By
Published Feb 12th, 2025 7:43AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Wednesday’s top deals include some truly rare opportunities, like the opportunity to get a brand-new Apple Watch Ultra 2 for under $700. It might be a penny under $700, but that still counts and it matches the all-time low for the included SKUs. Other top deals include our favorite Belkin power strip for $24.99, $110 off full-size KitchenAid Stand Mixers, and more.

This big roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, February 12.

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

