Today's tech deals: $4 smart LEDs, $199 AirPods Pro 2, $179 Roomba, $25 Echo Dot, $79 smart TV, more

Maren Estrada
Updated 38 seconds ago
Published Jan 17th, 2023 9:22AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

Today’s top deals on Tuesday include some seriously impressive discounts. Prices start at just $4.25 each when you buy a 2-pack of Govee LED smart bulbs. Verizon has AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99 instead of $249 and Amazon has Roomba robot vacuum deals from $179.

BGR Deals collected all of our favorite sales of the day into this guide. On top of that, there’s a special offer that gets you up to $100 in credit when you reserve a new Samsung Galaxy S23!

You can also read about what services iPlum offers for secure communication between patients and healthcare providers.

Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP)
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 See Pricing
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart spea…
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart spea… $24.88 (38% off) See Pricing
Govee LED Light Bulbs Dimmable, Smart Light B…
Govee LED Light Bulbs Dimmable, Smart Light B… Only $4.25 each See Pricing
INSIGNIA All-New 24-inch Class F20 Series Sma…
INSIGNIA All-New 24-inch Class F20 Series Sma… $79.99 (53% off) See Pricing
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connecti…
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connecti… $179 (save $95) See Pricing
1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set I…
1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set I… $59.90 (save $90) See Pricing

Today’s top deals

First things first: Visit our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals before you check out all the tech deals we found for you today. In addition to the gift card offers in there, you’ll find a sale that gets you a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials including Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more.

Now for a look at some highlights from today’s top tech deals:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Moen touchless kitchen faucets, TP-Link smart home & networking accessories, Drop Stop car seat gap filler, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Maren Estrada
