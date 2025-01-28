Today’s deals: $399 iPad mini 7, $20 Anker earbuds, $4.25 KMC smart plugs, HYDRO FLASK sale, more

We’ve told Android fans all about Samsung’s crazy Galaxy S25 preorder deals. Now, it’s time to talk about all the other sweet sales happening right now. Apple’s iPad mini 7th-Gen is back down to an all-time low of $399, and trendy KMC smart plugs are $4.25 each when you buy a 4-pack. There’s also a big HYDRO FLASK sale happening right now that you won’t want to miss.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, January 28.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Pre-order a Galaxy S25 from Samsung and save up to $1,020 thanks to Samsung’s killer deals!
- Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbuds are 50% off today at just $19.99
- Make all the dumb stuff in your home smart with KMC smart plugs, which are down to $4.25 apiece when you buy a 4-pack
- HYDRO FLASK Wide Mouth stainless steel water bottles and HYDRO FLASK Travel Tumbler stainless steel cups are both down to $25.97 instead of $40
- The roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop is nearly half off today at $419.99 instead of $820
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad mini 7th-Gen: $399 (reg. $499) (all-time low price)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $319 (reg. $349)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $734.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch SE: $199 (reg. $249)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: Up to $250 off
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy 🚨 (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The super popular Bose TV Speaker is 22% off at $219
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit you can spend on anything you want
- Buy three Vicks cold & fly products, save $5
- Get a free Blink Outdoor cam system, Blink Mini 2, Blink Video Doorbell, or Blink Wired Floodlight with a 1-year subscription
- More than 10,000 people bought the TP-Link RE310 WiFi range extender in the past month, and now it’s down to $23.99 instead of $50
- Roku smart TV deals are super impressive right now:
- Roku 40-inch smart TV: $169.99 (reg. $230)
- Roku 55-inch smart TV: $398 (reg. $500)
- Roku 65-inch smart TV: $798 (reg. $1,200)
- The Meta Quest 3S 256GB has a rare $50 discount, plus you get Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Quest+ for free
- Snag the perennial best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus while it’s down to $79.95
- The eufy Video Smart Lock E330 replaces your smart lock, regular doorbell, and video doorbell — and it’s 40% off at $167.99
- Get the $124 BISSEL Little Green spot cleaner for $99.99 on sale
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at under $200 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” and “acceptable” condition
- Get a 2-pack of Anker 20W USB-C fast chargers for just $12.99 total — that’s $6.50 each
- Need a portable charger? The Anker Zolo 20,000 mAh portable power bank is down to $27.99 instead of $36
- The ultra-powerful AOC AX16 Pro gaming laptop is down to just $479.98 instead of $1,700!
- Save 25% and get the popular COSORI 9-in-1 air fryer for just $89.99 instead of $120
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.