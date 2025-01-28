Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $399 iPad mini 7, $20 Anker earbuds, $4.25 KMC smart plugs, HYDRO FLASK sale, more

Published Jan 28th, 2025 7:43AM EST
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

We’ve told Android fans all about Samsung’s crazy Galaxy S25 preorder deals. Now, it’s time to talk about all the other sweet sales happening right now. Apple’s iPad mini 7th-Gen is back down to an all-time low of $399, and trendy KMC smart plugs are $4.25 each when you buy a 4-pack. There’s also a big HYDRO FLASK sale happening right now that you won’t want to miss.

Keep reading to see all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, January 28.

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

