Today's deals: $349 Apple Watch Series 10, $298 Sony XM5 headphones, $120 off KitchenAid Stand Mixers, more

By
Published Nov 19th, 2024 9:53AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Tuesday’s top tech deals include deep discounts on some of the hottest gifts of the season. Apple Watch Series 10 models are $50 off, dropping them to an all-time low price of $349. There’s also a massive 25% discount on Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones, so you can get a pair for $298 instead of $400. Plus, there’s a big $120 discount on the KitchenAid Stand Mixers that everyone loves so much.

Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals from Tuesday, November 19.

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing $151.99 (reg. $460) $151.99 with code VAC01BGR
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

