Today’s deals: $279 iPad 10, $30 Philips OneBlade 360, $100 Beats Solo 4, $29 Roku Streaming Stick 4K, more

On Monday, we found so many hot new deals on best-selling products ahead of the holidays. Apple’s iPad 10th-Gen is down to an all-time low of $279, and Beats Solo 4 headphones are only $99.99. the best-selling Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 is under $30, and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for just $29.
All that and more can be found in this roundup for Monday, December 16.
Top Deals of the Day
- More than 50,000 people bought the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 in the past month alone, and it’s now 21% off at $29.96
- Beats Solo 4 headphones are the #1 best-selling headphones on Amazon’s whole site while they’re down to just $99.99
- Get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K on sale for an all-time low price of $29
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899.99 (reg. $1,099.99)
- 🚨 M1 MacBook Air: $649 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329.99 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $734.99 (reg. $799)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179)
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $72.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24 (reg. $29)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Almost EVERY Sonos speaker is on sale right now at the lowest price of the year, with deals starting at just $139 for portable speakers and $169 for soundbars
- This crazy Airdeer trash can actually rebags itself, and it’s currently 13% off at $129.99
- PS5 Slim is down to $424, and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is only $374!
- PlayStation DualSense controllers are also on sale for $54 each, and the PlayStation VR2 is $349 instead of $600
- The stunning LG C3 OLED smart TV has a huge 20% discount
- Get a free Blink Outdoor cam system, Blink Mini 2, Blink Video Doorbell, or Blink Wired Floodlight with a 1-year subscription
- More than 2,000 people have bought DEWBU heated jackets in the past month… it’s cold out there, so get yours while it’s up to 35% off
- If you want wireless noise cancelling headphones right now, Sony XM4 headphones are by far the best option while they’re on sale for just $198
- Get a factory-unlocked iPhone SE 3 (renewed, excellent condition) for under $200!
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are $18.99 for a 4-pack, which is an all-time low of just $4.75 per plug
- Amazon is running a HUGE sale on gift cards that saves you up to 20% when you buy a digital or physical gift card from Chipotle, Uber, Taco Bell, Instacart, Panera, H&M, Lyft, Doordash, Lowes, Google Play, Domino’s, Fandango, Foot Locker, Razer, and so many more top brands
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.