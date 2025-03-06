Today’s deals: $269 iPad 10, $15 Amazon credit, 20% off Shark NeverChange Air Purifier, $375 HP laptop, more

Apple’s “new” iPad is barely an update, but the iPad 10th-Gen just dropped to $269. That’s the lowest price of the year so far, and it’s within $10 of the all-time low from Black Friday. Other top deals today include 20% off a Shark NeverChange Air Purifier, the popular HP 255 G10 laptop for $375 instead of $600, and a deal that gets you a $15 Amazon credit when you buy household essentials you need anyway.

Keep reading for more of the best daily deals on Thursday, March 6.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon