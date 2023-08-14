Today’s deals: $25 Echo Pop, $250 iPad 9, LG laptop sale, $39 Ring Video Doorbell, more

We’re kicking off the new week with some of the best tech deals we’ve seen in a long time. Echo deals this week start at just $24.99 for the Echo Pop. Also, the 10.2-inch iPad 9 is back down to $249.99, an all-time low. LG laptops are on sale, and Ring Video Doorbell deals start at just $38.99.
On top of that, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 have been released, and there are deals that save you up to $1,000!
Check out all of our favorite daily deals on Monday, August 14.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Spend $80 on essentials from Bounty, Charmin, Always, Tide, etc. and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit!
- An Amazon Echo sale this week has prices starting at just $24.99 for the Echo Pop and $34.99 for the Echo Dot 5th-Gen
- Definitely check out this sale on LG laptops, monitors, and more
- Check out our guide for tons of the best laptop deals out there right now
- 🍎 OUR FAVORITE APPLE SALES 🍎
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 9 is on sale for $249.99, the all-time low
- AirPods Pro 2 are $50 off at $199, Amazon’s best price of 2023
- M1 MacBook Air is back down the all-time low of $749.99
- Entry-level AirPods are only $99, and AirPods 3 are on sale for $149.99
- The just-released 15-inch MacBook Air is $100 off
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more sales
- Ring Video Doorbell deals start at $38.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired
- Roku’s Labor Day sale has begun, with deals that include the Roku Express for $24.99 and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39.99
- 🎮 There’s a rare $50 discount on Sony’s PlayStation 5 console!
- Plus, Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controllers are on sale for $49 each at Amazon or $49.99 each at Best Buy
- Popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are just $4 each when you buy a 4-pack
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch is down to just $56.46 instead of $70!
- Sony portable Bluetooth speakers are on sale today, including the Sony SRS-XB100 waterproof speaker for only $48
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 22% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $369, down from $470!
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: