Today’s deals: $23 space heater, $50 off Meta Quest 3S, Roku smart TVs from $170, $50 wireless CarPlay, more

Wednesday’s featured daily deals include deep discounts on several top-selling space heaters. Of course, these deals come at just the right time if you live in the Northeast like I do. As I type this, it’s currently -2° F outside my house. Other top deals today include the Meta Quest 3S headset, Roku smart TVs starting at $169.99, and a wireless CarPlay adapter for just $49.99.
You’ll find all of our favorite deals of the day right here for Wednesday, January 22.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit you can spend on anything you want
- The Meta Quest 3S 256GB has a rare $50 discount, plus you get Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Quest+ for free
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling compact space heater is down to $22.99 right now, or get a nice big oscillating tower heater for just $33.47
- Roku smart TV deals are super impressive right now:
- Roku 40-inch smart TV: $169.99 (reg. $230)
- Roku 55-inch smart TV: $398 (reg. $500)
- Roku 65-inch smart TV: $798 (reg. $1,200)
- More than 10,000 people have bought the HaMeby wireless CarPlay adapter in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $49.99 instead of $90
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: Up to $250 off
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy 🚨 (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 4 with ANC: $164.99 (reg. $179) (lowest price of the season)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $734.99 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch SE: $199 (reg. $249)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $249 (reg. $329) (almost sold out)
- AirTag 4-pack: $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Super Bowl TV deals: The Sony X77L 85-inch smart TV is down to just $998, or save a whopping $1,300 on the stunning LG C4 OLED TV when you get the most popular size, 65 inches
- Instead of spending $1,400, you can score the Roborock Qrevo Master robot vacuum & mop that blew us away for $899.99
- Pick up the Nintendo Switch Lite with a rare 10% discount that cuts it to $179.99, and it’s perfect for people who only play in handheld mode
- Also, renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are on sale for $298 instead of $350
- Or, get the $300 Nintendo Switch LCD console in brand-new condition for $252.98
- The $150 Beats Pill portable speaker is $99.99 thanks to a 33% discount — more than 6,000 people have bought one in the past month alone
- Best-selling MagSafe chargers are only $7.70 each when you buy a discounted 2-pack for $15.29
- The ultra-powerful AOC AX16 Pro gaming laptop is down to just $479.98 instead of $1,700!
- Anker Soundcore A40 noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for $44.99 instead of $80
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Buy three Vicks cold & fly products, save $5
- Get a free Blink Outdoor cam system, Blink Mini 2, Blink Video Doorbell, or Blink Wired Floodlight with a 1-year subscription
- Score a renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 for under $200 — this might be the last iPhone EVER with a Touch ID home button
- Get a 2-pack of Anker 20W USB-C fast chargers for just $12.99 total — that’s $6.50 each
- Need a portable charger? The Anker Zolo 20,000 mAh portable power bank is down to $27.99 instead of $36
- Anker Soundcore Q20i noise cancelling headphones are 29% off at $49.99, which explains why more than 3,000 people have bought them in the past month alone
- The $100 Roku Ultra is on sale for $79, or get the $70 Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $44.99
