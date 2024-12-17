Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: 20% off Amazon gift cards, $100 Beats Pill, $60 Oral-B iO electric toothbrush, $100 Nextmug, more

Published Dec 17th, 2024 9:59AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

We found so many impressive new deals for you to check out on Tuesday, like a huge sale that saves you up to 20% on gift cards at Amazon. The best-selling Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $99.95 instead of $150, and the $100 Oral-B iO electric toothbrush is on sale for $59.99. Plus, there’s an exclusive deal for BGR readers that saves you 58% on a must-have service called Incogni, which removes your personal info from data brokers and people search sites (coupon code: XMDEAL24)!

You’ll find all that and more in this roundup for Tuesday, December 17.

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

This article talks about:

