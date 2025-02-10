Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, laptop sale, Duracell AA & AAA batteries, Bose ANC headphones, more

Click to Skip Ad
Published Feb 10th, 2025 9:16AM EST
Presidents’ Day sales are in full swing now that we’re a week away, and we found so many hot new deals to share. Laptops from Dell and Alienware are down to the best prices since Black Friday. Duracell AA and AAA batteries are also up to 26% off. Plus, there’s a sale that scores you a $20 Amazon credit when you spend at least $80 on household essentials from top brands like Charmin, Bounty, Tide, and more.

Keep reading to see the BGR Deals team’s favorite sales of the day on Monday, February 10.

