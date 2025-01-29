Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, $4 Anker UDB-C cables, $30 Magic Bullet, $160 TP-Link mesh WiFi, more

First and foremost, you’re almost out of time to take advantage of Samsung’s crazy Galaxy S25 preorder deals. If you’re a Samsung fan, it’s time to upgrade! Other top deals on Wednesday include Anker USB-C cables, the popular Magic Bullet blender, TP-Link mesh WiFi systems, and a sale that scores you a $20 Amazon credit.

This big roundup has all of our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, January 29.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon