Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro, $6 Kasa smart bulbs, Samsung foldables from $899, Hershey’s candy, more

Tuesday’s top deals include several great sales that we haven’t seen for a while. For example, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are back down to $189 for the first time since February. That’s within $9 of the lowest price ever. Other top deals include TP-Link Kasa smart LED light bulbs, Samsung foldable phones, Hershey’s candy, and more.
Keep reading to check out all of our favorite daily deals on Tuesday, April 9.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- TP-Link Kasa smart light bulbs are on sale for $6.25 each thanks to a discount and an extra coupon
- There’s a huge sale with two pages of deals on Hershey’s candy and more
- 📺 FREE TV: Pre-order a TV from Samsung’s new 2024 lineup and get a free Samsung 65-inch TV! This deal is also available directly from Samsung
- Samsung foldable smartphones start at just $899.99 right now
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $60 off at $189
- Apple’s entry-level AirPods are $89 (all-time low) at Amazon and Walmart
- M1 MacBook Air is down to only $699 at Walmart!
- CLEARANCE: M2 MacBook Air 13-inch starts at just $849 at Amazon, or get the M2 MacBook Air 15-inch for $999 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch SE is down to $189, the lowest price of 2024
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $74.99 (only $18.75 each!) instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $329
- Apple Watch Ultra is down to $498 renewed — and it has a working blood oxygen sensor
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $1,024 instead of $1,099
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch is $1,204, but only two color options are discounted
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad is on sale for $59 instead of $100
- The new and improved RENPHO weight & body composition scale is $10 off at $24.99
- Meta Quest 2 is only $199 today, which is an impressive deal for one of the best VR headsets
- Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes start at $24.96 in this big sale
- Check out the meross Outdoor Smart Plug while it’s only $15.99
- The $700 foldable Moto Razr is on sale at an all-time low price of $499.99 unlocked
- Two different GoPro action camera models are discounted right now
- 🏆 My favorite new ultra-premium robot vacuum and mop is the Narwal Freo X Ultra, and it’s currently $200 off thanks to a launch sale
- Read my Narwal Freo X Ultra review to learn about what makes it so great
- Get the Wyze Cam v3 for $19.98, and other Wyze Cam models are on sale
- There’s a huge sale on video games and accessories
- Save big on Logitech PC accessories like keyboards and mice
- This Ninja kitchen sale includes the Ninja BL642 blender for $119.99 instead of $180
- Save up to $500 on stunning LG OLED TVs
- The meross Smart Temperature Controller turns any AC into a smart air conditioner, and it’s 35% off right now